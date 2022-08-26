Former F1 World Champion Jenson Button confirms that Disney+ will broadcast the new ‘Brawn: The $1.18 Formula 1 Team’ documentary

Jenson Button officially announces the Brawn GP 2009 season four-part documentary that includes Keanu Reeves and Ross Brawn.

Brawn GP came through the ruins of Honda Racing F1 Team’s withdrawal from the sport back in 2008. Ross Brawn bought the team from Honda for just $1.18.

It was a start of a new era for the team but with time running out. Brawn GP was actually a late entry to Formula One after lots of negotiations inside the garage.

Mercedes-Benz provided them with the engine while Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello were the two main drivers to lead the team.

Jenson Button’s maiden F1 World Championship crown

The team had the fastest car on the grid for the 2009 season. Moreover, F1 pundits predicted a tough fight between Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren.

Instead, Brawn GP came out of nowhere and won the opening round of the season in Australia with a quick drive-by Jenson Button. Another race victory followed in Malaysia.

They had 8 victories to their name as Jenson Button became the 2009 F1 World Champion. Additionally, the team finished first in the constructor’s championship as well.

Keanu Reeves absolutely loved his time at the British Grand Prix! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Vjfu4kcqJi — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 2, 2022

A star-studded lineup to celebrate once in a lifetime F1 season

Jenson Button announced on his social media that a documentary on Brawn GP’s once-in-a-lifetime season in 2009 is in the works. Besides, Disney+ acquired broadcasting rights.

Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves will be narrating the story to passionate F1 fans around the world. London-based company North One Television will be producing the four parts series.

The British driver alongside his teammate and team principal will all sit down and discuss this tale of an epic 2009 season. There will be more news on it soon from Disney+ social media handles.

Exciting news! I’ve been working on a four-part series called “Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team, covering the incredible F1 Championship Season of 2009. You don’t want to miss this one, coming soon to DisneyPlusUK pic.twitter.com/7q1eWSJZkr — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) August 26, 2022

