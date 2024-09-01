With Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris Might Be “Dumb and Dumber,” but Not With Oscar Piastri

McLaren’s Lando Norris has shared the track with two of the most outgoing and extroverted personalities in Formula 1—Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz. Now, with a more stoic Oscar Piastri as his teammate, the dynamic has shifted, and the former recently pointed it out.

Piastri appeared in a segment for Cosmopolitan UK, where he was answering questions on a video posted on YouTube. When asked which movie he would use to describe his relationship with Norris, Piastri jokingly stated ‘Dumb and Dumber’, before revealing otherwise.

“I think we’re both reasonably intelligent people,” Piastri justified. ‘Dumb and Dumber’ is a comedy movie which involves a lot senseless banter, which doesn’t particularly describe Norris and the Melbourne-born driver’s partnership.

OSCAR CALLING LANDO AND DANNY RIC “DUMB AND DUMBER” IM IN TEARS pic.twitter.com/0hdkMW5a7E — amélie (@oscribing) August 31, 2024

However, Piastri chose an active F1 driver to replace him in his answer – Ricciardo. “I feel like Lando and Danny Ric are probably Dumb and Dumber. I can very much see the vibe.”

Norris and Ricciardo spent two seasons as teammates, where they developed a good relationship. They engaged in more fun activities off the track together than Piastri currently does with Norris, and it was a duo the community grew to love. Given Ricciardo’s jovial nature, the movie assigned seemingly fit.

Piastri had Ricciardo and Norris pair together as the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ duo, but assigned a movie to himself as well, from a very different genre.

What about Norris and Piastri?

Piastri had to think of a movie for himself and Norris after bringing Ricciardo over to replace him in his previous choice. And he went down the action path by choosing the iconic franchise – Fast & Furious. To explain further, he decided to talk about the relationship between the movie’s main characters.

“The best I can think of since it’s related to cars is Paul Walker and Vin Diesel,” he admitted. “I don’t know who would be who because we’re not exactly jacked like Vin Diesel.”

In the Fast & Furious franchise, both Diesel (Dom Toretto) and Walker’s (Brian) characters pushed each other to get better, but also shared an unbreakable bond. This would be something McLaren could ideally get behind.