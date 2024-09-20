Daniel Ricciardo Unlikely to Turn To NASCAR if Liam Lawson Takes His F1 Seat

In the build-up to the Singapore GP, several reports have claimed Daniel Ricciardo could be heading to his final F1 race. Rumors claim that VCARB is ready to replace him with Liam Lawson after Singapore. Addressing the same, ‘Nailing the Apex’ podcast host Tim Hauraney believes Ricciardo would not be on the hunt for a job in NASCAR, should he get the axe from F1.

Once the primary candidate to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, Ricciardo has fallen off the pedestal. Failing to meet the goals set by the management, the 35-year-old is now fighting to retain his current seat. If he does not get to drive in F1 after Singapore, Hauraney wondered whether Ricciardo would want to continue racing in any other category.

“I don’t think he would be going and knocking on doors at a NASCAR team or an IndyCar team, asking them to put him in a car or give him a one off.”, he said.

Instead, Hauraney feels Ricciardo would go back to Australia and make up for all the time he spent away. Having moved away from his home country at 12, Hauraney believes the Perth-born driver would rather want to be with his family now.

A similar thing happened when Ricciardo and McLaren parted ways. Stepping away from F1, the Honey Badger went back home to be with his family and friends. Thus, chances are that he would do the same now.

Ricciardo bracing for an abrupt end to his F1 journey

Addressing the talks about his future in Singapore, Ricciardo expressed uncertainty about what would happen. Despite claiming that mid-season sackings aren’t new to F1, the 35-year-old didn’t think something like that would happen to him. However, Ricciardo added that given the uncertainty within the sport, there was no telling what would happen.

The Aussie stated that he will get to know where he stands concerning a 2025 contract with VCARB before the US GP next month. He said, “Basically, I do expect a yes or a no for 25. And then I’m aware of some talk and speculation about the rest of the season, but that, at the moment, I’m unaware of. The decision I expect is for next year.”

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen also commented on the Singapore GP potentially being his friend and former teammate’s last race in F1. While he feels it isn’t a great place for Ricciardo to be in, Verstappen also believes the Aussie shouldn’t feel sorry for himself given he has achieved a lot in his career — and that is something to be proud of.