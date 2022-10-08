“Would love to see Daniel Ricciardo come in IndyCar”: Romain Grosjean feels Aussie driver should start his hustle in America

Former Haas driver Romain Grosjean wants Daniel Ricciardo to join IndyCar Series as the Aussie’s chance of getting an F1 seat gets thinner.

Romain Grosjean, 37, the current IndyCar driver from his Twitter account, expressed his views regarding Daniel Ricciardo’s future for 2023. The French-Swiss driver had previously raced in Nine F1 seasons and won 10 podiums before joining the IndyCar Series in 2021.

The former Haas driver replied to a post by Motorsport on Twitter that mentioned Daniel Ricciardo’s confirmation of not getting a 2023 F1 seat.

The positive comment made by the 37-year-old shows his support for Daniel Ricciardo and his future. Although it is hard to say where Daniel Ricciardo will be, IndyCar Series is a perfect opportunity for the Aussie to expand his popularity in the American region.

Would love to see @danielricciardo come in @IndyCar 💯🇺🇸 https://t.co/DhXgT0ryNS

— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) October 8, 2022

Promising but stagnant career of Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to shift F1 teams hasn’t worked out perfectly. The Aussie has won 8 GP in his career and performed better than Norris last year. However, sometimes things don’t work out perfectly for some.

Ricciardo’s pace against Lando Norris shows how he struggles with the car this season. Thus, the Oscar Piastri announcement for the Mclaren 2023 seat is no surprise to anyone.

While it is still not for the 33-year-old to get back on the F1 track for 2023, the paddock is sensing signs of Ricciardo leaving F1 next year.

After the announcement of Piere Gasly going for Alpine and Nick De Vries going for Alphatauri, the chances of Ricciardo’s getting an F1 seat becomes slimmer.

IndyCar offers opportunity

Daniel Ricciardo’s career is still not over yet. However, with the 2022 season about to end, the Aussie race driver can still create opportunities.

With Five GP left, he can score some points or grab a podium to increase his chances of getting next year’s f1 seat available at Williams and Haas F1 team.

A positive performance at the end of the 2022 season for Daniel Ricciardo can be crucial for his career. If he doesn’t get an F1 seat, he may still have a shot at joining the IndyCar series and probably have a chance of winning a title.

If he managed to join the IndyCar, this would increase the series’ popularity. Besides, American fans won’t mind a fun Aussie fellow racing in their country.

