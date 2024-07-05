Denny Hamlin on How NASCAR Could Emulate Indycar During Upcoming Brickyard 400 Return

Apr 20, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) waits by his car on pit road during qualifying for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR is all set to return to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year in the form of the upcoming Brickyard 400 this season. Cup Series regular Denny Hamlin recently previewed what is regarded as one of American stock car racing’s ‘crown jewel’ events.

Advertisement

The Brickyard 400, as the name suggests is a 400-mile-long race on the iconic quad-oval track in Indianapolis that is also home to the world-renowned Indy 500. With the Next Gen Cup car slated to share the track with the open-wheeled racers for the first time in history, the #11 Toyota Camry driver touched on how the current aerodynamic package could put on an IndyCar-esque NASCAR race later this month.

“I got to test there about a month ago, and this Next Gen car definitely is going to race really well there. I think that you’re going to see more ‘Indy-type’ passes in our NASCAR race. So you’re going to see these slingshot passes that happen late in the straightaway, right before you get to the corner.” Hamlin told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff.

How often do you think about the Roma-

Stfu the real question is how often do you think about the 2011 Brickyard 400? pic.twitter.com/UTebL4lpSP — NASCAR Nerd (@NASCARNerdEmoji) October 6, 2023

The sport has visited Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course configuration for the past three seasons after the oval race was dropped from the calendar in 2020. With tracks such as the upcoming Chicago Street Course as well as Pocono Raceway in July, fans will be treated to a variety of different tracks and racing techniques over the coming month.

For now, teams and drivers prepare to go racing at a completely different venue with the upcoming Chicago Street Race this weekend.

What are Denny Hamlin’s odds of winning the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

According to CBS Sports, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran sits outside the top 10 on the odds table ahead of the 2024 Grant Park 165. The #11 Toyota Camry driver is not the most renowned for his prowess on road courses, especially with the increased risk and reward of a street course.

Hamlin has a 22-1 chance of winning as NASCAR returns to racing on the streets of ‘The Windy City’ this Sunday. Last year’s winner Shane van Gisbergen tops the odds table with a 6-1 chance of repeating his feat. Meanwhile, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and JGR teammate Christopher Bell round out the top 3.

The race is expected to go live on July 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET. With the weather forecast indicating clear skies, it could be an added advantage for the likes of Hamlin, which is in stark contrast to last year’s rain-affected event.