“Max Verstappen tried to block me” – Lando Norris says Japanese GP polesitter must be penalised

Lando Norris says Max Verstappen blocked his overtake and the Dutchman should have been penalised for the incident.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen narrowly avoided a collision during the Q3 of the 2022 Japanese GP. Norris tried to pass Verstappen ahead of 130R.

The two drivers were on their out-lap, on the way to setting their fastest times. Verstappen was driving slow in order to warm up his tyres. And Norris tried to pass the Dutchman on the inside.

Verstappen. seeing Norris accelerate, tried to speed up too. But the Dutchman lost control of his rear and veered in the line of the McLaren.

Norris narrowly avoided a collision as he was forced to go off track. He qualified P10 while Max claimed another pole.

A reminder of the incident under investigation between Verstappen and Norris: pic.twitter.com/NjPr2mb7vO — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) October 8, 2022

The Brit expressed his frustration regarding the incident. Norris claims the 2021 Champion tried to block him during their out-lap. Norris said, “I mean it was quite clear he tried to do that.”

He continues, “People always overtake before the last corner, as much as everyone always agrees. It doesn’t matter. He would have done the same if he was in my situation. But I wouldn’t have swerved at him if I was in his situation.”

Norris felt like the Verstappen deserved a penalty for his erratic driving. Max was called by the stewards after the session.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso’s overtake on Michael Schumacher that could have killed both

Max Verstappen gets reprimanded by Stewards

Max Verstappen was investigated by the stewards. The Red Bull driver received a reprimand for his erratic driving. This was his first reprimand in the 2022 season.

Max clarified, “I was just driving quite slow. And I wanted to accelerate but my tyres were quite cold, so then I had a big moment” He apologised to Lando during their in-lap.

A reprimand for Verstappen for the incident with Norris in final qualifying pic.twitter.com/ADQx0wqtJc — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) October 8, 2022

Verstappen said Norris created the problem by jumping the line-up. Had the Briton been more patient, he would not have accelerated.

He adds, “If you’re just a bit more respectful, then everyone is anyway already lining up. I don’t think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane. So basically by trying to pass me you create that kind of problem.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen likely to lift title in Japan as he holds 0.12s advantage over Ferrari

Christian Horner defends Max Verstappen

Red Bull Boss Cristian Horner defended his marquee driver. Horner stated that Max did not intentionally impede Lando and that the latter should have been more careful.

Horner said, “I don’t think he’s trying to block Lando. I just don’t think he was expecting someone on an out-lap at that point near the chicane.”

He added, “He was warming his tyres up, getting ready to go and open his lap. You can see they start one by one through there.”

BREAKING: Max Verstappen is reprimanded after an incident with Lando Norris in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying pic.twitter.com/scowCBMplP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2022

Verstappen claimed his 5th pole of the season in Suzuka. He starts ahead of his title rival Charles Leclerc. If Max wins the race and claims the fastest lap, he will be crowned the 2022 F1 champion.

Also Read: How Red Bull is managing to increase its pace in the second half of the race