“Yes guys! That is Glock”– Felipe Massa confirms he will pair up with the driver who denied him only shot at world championship against Lewis Hamilton

Felipe Massa confirms he will pair up with Timo Glock for the 2022 stock racing; fans’ reactions straight away talk about their 2008 controversy.

Lewis Hamilton won his first career championship by a margin of a point. Felipe Massa, when crossed the line, was leading the championship, but Timo Glock, being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton, overturned the season’s results.

For long, Glock wasn’t forgiven by the Brazilian fans witnessing their local hero being snubbed for the championship at his own home. In 2021, both drivers’ conversation about that incident was released online.

Glock explained that it wasn’t a deliberate act. Whereas. Massa also seconded his reason. Therefore, that video played a crucial role in healing those wounds of Massa fans.

A few months later, Massa revealed that he would be partnering with Glock for the stock racing 2022. And fans are having a field day on the internet.

É isso ai, galera! Timo Glock vai ser minha dupla na corrida de duplas da Stock! Ansioso pra dividir o carro com ele.

Yes guys! That is Glock! We’re teaming up for the first race of the Stock Car season! 💪🏼 — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) February 6, 2022

Twitter reacts to Felipe Massa announcement

Felipe Massa’s comments instantly got reactions on the internet. They immediately reminisced the controversial day when they saw the two names together.

They finally spoke after all those years and reconciled back in November and now they’re team mates. You love to see it. 💚 https://t.co/lBgGcn3UXJ — Ky (@FiftyBucksVT) February 6, 2022

