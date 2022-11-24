“Yes, there’s a concern” – Why Ron Dennis believed it was a gamble to sign a 21-year-old Lewis Hamilton for McLaren in 2007

Iconic British Formula One team McLaren announced the signing of 21-year-old rookie Lewis Hamilton today 16 years ago. The rest as they say is the history of records and world championships.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2006 season’s Formula 2 season with ART Grand Prix. He had Nelson Piquet Jr and Timo Glock as his competitors for the season.

During that era, Formula One did not have the doors open for a new and young driver stepping up to the pinnacle of motorsport. Instead, the backmarkers gave the young drivers an experience before a big team could snatch them away.

Lewis Hamilton signs for McLaren in 2006

For Lewis Hamilton, it was a very different story. The British driver who was with the team since 1998 meant the world to him driving the big team.

Team principal Ron Dennis gave all the support required for the driver to prosper yet had his own doubts calling it a gamble. McLaren had its own program ready for the young rookie.

The only challenge was the competition with the two times world champion Fernando Alonso. It became difficult between the team principal and Alonso and he soon left the team.

#OnThisDay in 2006 McLaren announced Lewis Hamilton as a 2007 #F1 driver. “Lewis is going to find it tough in the first few races,” said Ron Dennis. “This will be a challenge & I know there’ll be a lot of attention on me,” said Hamilton. I think you came through OK, champ. 👍 pic.twitter.com/JWufnOidor — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) November 24, 2022

Also Read: When Anthony Hamilton spotted $285 Million worth of F1 driver in 5-year-old Lewis Hamilton

Ron Dennis’ doubt regarding the future seven times world champion

Ron Dennis did predict that the first few races for Hamilton will be difficult with the driver adapting to the track. However, he secured a podium finish in his first race.

The very next year, Hamilton went on to win his first-ever Formula One World Champion and had 21 wins to his name. In its entirety, he had a very successful stint with McLaren.

What happened next was a change of vision for McLaren and Hamilton. The driver joined Mercedes and won six world championships while McLaren had their own ups and downs.

McLaren is on an upward trajectory competing for the top of the midfield. Besides, things are progressing well for the team who aims to compete for the championship in the near future.

Also Read: How 5 GP winner Charles Leclerc got ‘Il Predestinato’ as his nickname?