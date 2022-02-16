“You are a different person than you were back then”- Lewis Hamilton made Fernando Alonso angry during their time together at McLaren in 2007 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton was a rookie driver for McLaren in 2007 and he went up against the two-time world champion to win the title.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were big rivals of each other when they raced for the same team – McLaren- back in 2007.

While Hamilton was just a rookie, an upcoming star, Alonso had already won two championship titles. But Hamilton was able to take as much as out of the car as his teammate.

Watch the great battle with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton at @IMS in 2007. A rookie vs 2 time world champion. What an era to watch F1.!!! pic.twitter.com/GQ60oYRafo — Filippos McLaren (@F1lippos) November 8, 2021

Now, a biography of Hamilton by Frank Worrall has heavily criticised the Spanish racing driver. The book delves into Hamilton’s early stages of his career and relationship with McLaren CEO Ron Dennis.

Worrall has quoted an anonymous McLaren team member from 2007. The source said, “It caused a lot of commotion when the press said we favoured Lewis because he was British.”

“This was a lie; we were a team and owed everything to McLaren. Ron wouldn’t allow that to happen.

“Lewis was unique, he applied himself more than most experienced drivers and unlike the rest was touched by a magic wand. Alonso was almost always angry.”

Lewis Hamilton showed support to Nicholas Latifi

At the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, Williams’ Nicholas Latifi crashed into the wall triggering a safety car during the final laps of the race. His crash had a direct impact on the race.

Following that incident, several fans attacked the Canadian driver on social media with massive criticism which also included death threats. He revealed the online abuse that he tolerated during the period and said that he received a message of support from Hamilton and the Mercedes team.

“I felt spreading this message was important; something I wanted to take a stand for,” Latifi told media. “In terms of the other support I got afterwards, Lewis did send me a message a few days after… just before I released the statement.”

“Obviously, I won’t go into details [about what was said]. I did get some messages of support from other team members at Mercedes as well,” Latifi added.

