F1

“Kimi Raikkonen knows what it’s like to be in a hot car without a drink”: When Iceman helped a dog get his drink leaving a Ferrari officer awestruck

"Kimi knows what it's like to be in a hot car without a drink": When Kimi Raikkonen helped a dog get his drink leaving a Ferrari officer awestruck
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
"Driving at 300 km/h in Nürburgring"– George Russell's $150,000 'Love at First Sight' Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Kimi knows what it's like to be in a hot car without a drink": When Kimi Raikkonen helped a dog get his drink leaving a Ferrari officer awestruck
“Kimi Raikkonen knows what it’s like to be in a hot car without a drink”: When Iceman helped a dog get his drink leaving a Ferrari officer awestruck

Kimi Raikkonen saved a dog who was left locked in the car by sacrificing his…