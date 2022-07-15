“Kimi Raikkonen knows what it’s like to be in a hot car without a drink”: When Iceman helped a dog get his drink leaving a Ferrari officer awestruck

Kimi Raikkonen saved a dog who was left locked in the car by sacrificing his ice cream to provide his four-legged friend with water

“No, no, Kimi, no, you will not have the drink” has been immortalized in Formula 1 folklore since the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen and his Ferrari engineer got lost in translation with each other. When his drink pipe got disconnected; leaving him without hydration for the rest of the race.

Having been forced to race without water has made Kimi is familiar with how painful it is to stay thirsty for so long.

Ferrari’s trusted man Gino Rosato, who is also a good friend of Kimi Räikkönen; has published a video of the Finnish legend on Instagram that has received a lot of attention.

When the dog got his drink by Kimi Raikkonen

In the video, you could see Kimi with his daughter Rianna walking towards a car with ice cream cups in their hands.

Although it is not clear from the recording itself what is happening. In the caption, Rosato talks about the former F1 star’s generous deeds.

Kimi, who was on a family vacation in Tuscany; was having ice cream with his daughter Rianna. When they noticed a dog had been left locked in the car to suffer in the heat.

According to Rosato, the Finn emptied his ice cream cup, filled it with water; and gave the unfortunate animal a drink through the window left ajar.

So that the dog could drink water perhaps saving him from more serious consequences.

Rosato added the following message to the video to reiterate how endearing Raikkonen is. He wrote, “Back to a traditional vacation in Tuscany!! We all miss him! We always miss someone special!”

“Why? Because when a man takes the time to empty his ice cream cup to put water inside; to give water to a poor dog in heat, locked in a car! God bless, brother you are good people” he concluded.

This video also suggests that Raikkonen’s daughter seems to have inherited a part of his famed introversion since when she realized; they were being videotaped, she shouted, “Don’t!”

Rosato’s relationship with the Raikkonen family

This is not the first time Rosato is seen interacting with the Raikkonen family. Although he was known for working with Michael Schumacher, the Ferrari officer is good friends with Kimi Raikkonen too.

Rosato known as a jack-of-all-trades has been working with Ferrari since 1991 and also served as Kimi’s former assistant at Ferrari.

In fact, he is the godfather of Raikkonen’s son, Robin; and is believed to come up with Robin’s second name, Ace.

Meanwhile, the 2007 world champion, who left formula one last year is said to make his comeback in motorsport as the team principal of the Kawasaki Racing Team.

The team will be competing in the MXGP class of the FIM Motocross World Championship and will return to race in the 25th round of the NASCAR Cup Series on August 21st.

