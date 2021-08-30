“You are the true Drivers of the Day” – Alfa Romeo thanks fans for turning up for the rain-washed Belgian GP at Spa

“You are the true Drivers of the Day” – Fans turned up in huge numbers at Spa but were only treated to a couple of non-racing laps behind the Safety Car.

The 2021 Belgian GP will go down in F1 history for the wrong reasons.

After a wait of four hours, only a couple of formation and non-racing laps behind the safety car were completed. The rain was relentless, leaving the race directors no choice but to stop the race. Half points were awarded to the top 10 finishers from Saturday’s qualifying.

It rained and rained at Spa 🌧🌧🌧 Track conditions were treacherous, and Sergio Perez found out the hard way on his way to the grid before the scheduled start#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/p8lrWcOWou — Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2021

Alfa Romeo issue statement on Belgian GP

One team which missed out on points was Alfa Romeo, and they let their disappointment known. The sister team to Ferrari was more disappointed for the fans, as they were eluded of a fascinating race.

“A huge thank you to all the incredible fans that spent hours in the elements for the race to start: with your patience and determination, you are the true Drivers of the Day.

“For months, we have been looking forward to having the stands full of fans supporting our team and our sport: unfortunately, we weren’t able to put up a show for you yesterday.

“The decision not to race in these conditions was the right one, in the interest of protecting the safety of the drivers, the marshals and the spectators themselves.

“However, the situation would have been dealt with a lot more appropriately by not having at all the ‘race’ we witnessed yesterday: this outcome hurts us all, but in particular it hurts fans of the sport, who didn’t get the show they came to see.

“We hope lessons were learnt yesterday, lessons that will improve the way we operate in the future and that put the supporters of our sport in the position they deserve to be,” the statement continued.

“Once again, our genuine thanks go to all the fans – you were the ones to truly shine yesterday in Spa.”

