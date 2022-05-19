“You can check my heart rate probably won’t go above 100”: Michael Schumacher reveals he never got adrenaline rush pushing the car to its limits

Michael Schumacher always pushed the car to its limits but he never got any adrenaline rush driving the high-speed F1 cars.

Michael Schumacher has always been known for his clinical raw speed, his being calm and composed during pressure situations, not making mistakes often, and being a selfish driver on the track.



Schumacher had a unique way of setting up his car. Fundamentally, he would carry as much speed as possible into a corner, turn late into the apex, straighten the car, and accelerate out of the corner.



Schumacher almost never took his foot off the throttle, it suddenly becomes more difficult. He did this by setting up his car to enact more oversteer. The German driver found his pace through this aggressive driving style.

The German driver won seven F1 world championships and is considered one of the greatest F1 drivers ever. He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995.

After this, he moved to the struggling Ferrari team in 1996. During the years 1997 and 1998, Schumacher lost out during the last race of the season.



But later on, Schumacher and Ferrari then went on to win 5 consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004. This period was considered one of the most dominant periods of the sport.

Also Read: “How can you be so sure, Toto Wolff?” – Esteban Ocon recalls low moment as Mercedes reserve driver

Michael Schumacher on TopGear interview

“When you are driving fast and you’re in control and on the limit it is the best feeling,” says Michael Schumacher while driving the Ferrari FXX on the TopGear track.



Michael even said that driving the FXX feels better than driving an F1 car because the FXX has good balance and it’s a pleasure to drive it as he said that the F1 cars have balance issues and are sometimes not pleasurable to drive.

🗓 June 2nd 1996



We can’t head to Barcelona without talking about the first of 72 glorious wins for @Schumacher and us 🏆



Very special memories ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/9GqOgofYg4 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 17, 2022

Michael Schumacher will always be one of the greatest drivers who held almost all the records at the time.

Also Read: “I don’t care much” – Kimi Raikkonen reflects on how he wants to be remembered by the fans