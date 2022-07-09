Michael Schumacher created his last mechanical masterpiece in $230,000 Audemars Piguet Watch

Michael Schumacher specifically requested Audemars Piguet to develop a watch with an extraordinary function.

Michael Schumacher is a racing legend on and off the field. After winning seven world championships, he cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Formula One drivers.

Currently, the F1 legend is recovering from his 2013 skiing accident that almost took his life. Only the close ones have the update on Schumacher’s condition.

While Schumacher may not be racing again, there is one last piece of his F1 mechanical equipment that you can own as memorabilia.

The Royal Oak Offshore Michael Schumacher edition timepiece collection

Michael Schumacher had plenty of sponsors throughout his journey in Formula One. Companies like Deutsche Vermögensberatung, Shell, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Schuberth are the most recognizable ones.

There is one iconic luxury Swiss watchmaker who Schumacher is a big fan of named Audemars Piguet. He has been an ambassador of the company.

Back in 2012, they launched a limited edition Royal Oak Offshore Michael Schumacher edition timepiece collection. The German had particularly requested them to build a mechanical chronograph watch that could time two independent events.

However, that watch had a flaw despite being one of a kind. The flaw was that the second timer could only time 60 seconds and required the first-timer to run.

Michael Schumacher’s dream watch with all his specifications

In 2015, they launched a new limited edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Laptimer. This watch finally fulfilled Schumacher’s dreams as it could measure time independently without the 60 seconds limit.

Although the German will not likely wear it again on the race track, his fans can own this 18k pink gold and black ceramic chronograph pushers and crown watch.

It operates at a modern 4Hz that can measure time down to 1/8th of a second. The handmade watch uses forged carbon material for its creation

The Swiss watch manufacturer’s watch has a limited producing capacity of 221 pieces. It costs a whopping $229,500 per piece with a reference number of 26221FT.OO.D002CA.01.

