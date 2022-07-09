F1

Michael Schumacher created his last mechanical masterpiece in $230,000 Audemars Piguet Watch

Michael Schumacher created his last mechanical masterpiece in $230,000 Audemars Piguet Watch
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Providence Stadium Guyana ODI records: Guyana cricket stadium most runs wickets and highest innings total in ODIs
Next Article
West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and USA: When and where to watch WI vs BAN Guyana ODI?
F1 Latest News
Michael Schumacher created his last mechanical masterpiece in $230,000 Audemars Piguet Watch
Michael Schumacher created his last mechanical masterpiece in $230,000 Audemars Piguet Watch

Michael Schumacher specifically requested Audemars Piguet to develop a watch with an extraordinary function. Michael…