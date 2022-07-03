F1 fan reminisce words of Michael Schumacher amidst Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher battle in British GP

Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher were involved in a brilliant battle at the Silverstone GP as the latter scored his first points in F1.

Max Verstappen suspected a puncture on his RB18 and dropped down from the lead of the race into the mid-field. There he met Mick Schumacher and was involved in a battle with him for P7.

Schumacher finally finished P8 and scored championship points for the first time in 31 F1 race starts of his career.

However, in doing so Schumacher put up a good fight with the reigning champion in the final laps. The German driver was almost about to finish P7 but he failed to overtake the Red Bull by a slight margin.

However, that did not have any effect on the celebrations of his first ever points in F1. The Haas driver dedicated his first points finish to his father Michael Schumacher.

Looking at this, F1 fans were reminded of the moment when Michael and Max’s father Jos Verstappen talked about what would they do if their kids wanted to get into F1.

Back then Michael and Jos had said that it was too early to think about that but they would support their kids no matter what. However, Michael had suggested that horse riding or golf is a much better sport for kids.

Watching Mick Schumacher and Max Verstappen battle each other during #SilverstoneGP reminded me of this clip where Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen were asked what would they do if their kids wanted to get into Formula 1 pic.twitter.com/6Tbsu0XoMw — Alee (@brigadier_pepsi) July 3, 2022

Also Read: Throwback to Michael Schumacher and Jos Verstappen talking about their sons’ potential Formula 1 careers

Mick Schumacher dedicates his first points to Michael

Mick had been under a lot of pressure from his team and the fans as he would constantly fail to score any points. He came close to the top 10 on several occasions.

Schumacher had also suffered a string of costly crashes earlier this season for F1’s lowest-spending team.

But at the Silverstone, when everything worked in his favour, Schumacher could not contain his excitement over the team radio.

Schumacher said, “Finally, I told you guys it was this weekend! Oh my god, you guys are brilliant” Schumacher said, before swearing a couple of times. He laughed and then said: “Excuse my swearing!”

Furthermore, he was congratulated by Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel as the Haas driver claimed out of his car.

Also Read: After Christian Horner and Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris also calls Lewis Hamilton eight-times world champion