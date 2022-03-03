F1

“Now it’s about keeping the ‘Number 1’ on the car long term”: Max Verstappen on what he aims to achieve with Red Bull after penning bumper contract extension

"They can't do anything"– Max Verstappen says he is unaffected with the FIA investigation over Abu Dhabi GP controversies
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Nikola Jokic will reportedly sign a $241M extension during summer": The Joker could be the recipient of the biggest contract in NBA history
Next Article
"Formula 1 has announced that the Russian Grand Prix contract has been terminated"- What does it mean for Haas and Nikita Mazepin?
F1 Latest News
"Formula 1 has announced that the Russian Grand Prix contract has been terminated"- What does it mean for Haas and Nikita Mazepin?
“Formula 1 has announced that the Russian Grand Prix contract has been terminated”- What does it mean for Haas and Nikita Mazepin?

Formula 1 has announced that they will not conduct the Russian Grand Prix in the…