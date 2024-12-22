mobile app bar

“You Have to Be an A**hole Sometimes”: Max Verstappen Lauded for Playing Intimidation Tactics Just Right

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

FIA AWARDS CEREMONY 2024 VERSTAPPEN Max, Red Bull Racing, FIA Formula 1, portrait during the 2024 FIA Awards Ceremony, on December 13, 2024 at BK Arena, in Kigali, Rwanda

FIA AWARDS CEREMONY 2024 VERSTAPPEN Max, Red Bull Racing, FIA Formula 1, portrait during the 2024 FIA Awards Ceremony, on December 13, 2024 at BK Arena, in Kigali, Rwanda | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ

Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel is a Max Verstappen fan. And while in the past, he has associated a certain driving style with him, even he was surprised with how the Red Bull driver conducted himself last season en route to his fourth consecutive World Championship victory.

In the 10 seasons that Verstappen has raced in F1, oftentimes he has let ambitions take over adhesion on track. This season, however, as per Coronel, the 27-year-old managed his races with a certain calculative edge that he has never seen him do.

Despite that, Verstappen had the legs on his rival by showcasing moments of ruthlessness that set him apart. “I think that’s [he’s] a real champion. Sometimes you have to be a bit of an a**hole, just selfish.”

That’s the only way to let people know that you are the champion and that they should remember that,” he told RacingNews365.

The 52-year-old saw two sides to the racing driver that Verstappen embodied this season. However, the aggressive side of the Dutchman was what really resonated with him and he cited the Mexico City GP and US GP results to make his point.

What made Verstappen the champion

At the US GP, the Dutchman got his shoulders out against his closest championship rival Lando Norris. And while neither of the drivers yielded during a tussle mid-race, it was Norris who got a penalty and not Verstappen.

It set the stage up for a re-run of that battle at the Mexico City GP just a week later. This time around, however, it was Verstappen who was handed two 10-second time penalties. But despite this, he was very vocal about how he would not change his driving style — something that Coronel believed played into Norris’ head.

At the end of the day, what sealed the Dutchman’s fourth title was his supreme wet-weather drive at the Sao Paulo GP. A bad Q2 exit and a five-second penalty for a new ICE meant he started 17th. But he went on to win the race whilst Norris slipped down to sixth despite getting pole position.

Verstappen wrapped the title up at the Las Vegas GP, with two race weekends remaining. A difficult, but thoroughly deserved win.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

