"You have to win, man"": Daniel Ricciardo urges Sergio Perez to win Mexican GP even if it annoys Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo would not be so keen to let his teammate by for the win at his home Grand Prix. The McLaren driver shares his thoughts.

Sergio Perez is the hometown favourite this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Mexico City after a one-year gap because of the COID-19 pandemic. A massive crowd turned up to catch a glimpse of the local hero put on a show in the streets of Mexico earlier this week.

Perez is in a unique predicament that many drivers would dream to be in. If the situation arises, will Checo let his teammate Max Verstappen pass by for the win or would he take the opportunity for himself?

Also read: Sergio Perez expects complicated team orders ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend

“Depending on the circumstances, we’ll see. But I’m pretty sure the whole team, Red Bull, wants me to win this weekend,” the Mexican driver explained.

“If there’s a race they want me to win, it’s this one. I’m sure I have full support from everyone in my team.”

This is Sergio Perez’s world and we’re all just living in it 🇲🇽🙌 (sanchezp30/IG) pic.twitter.com/37co7eHqDx — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 4, 2021

When Perez was asked if he would give the lead to Max on Sunday, Daniel Ricciardo, who was right beside Perez when he was asked the question had some advice to give to the Mexican driver.

“You have to win, man.”

He then chimed in with his own thoughts on what he would do if such a situation were to present itself to him. “If it was the last race of the season, and that position swap literally meant the world title or not, then maybe that’s a more complex decision-making process.”

“A home win… That’s like the thing that you dream of as a kid. If you’ve earned it on track, then I feel like it should be yours for the taking.”

McLaren’s Mexican standoff with Ferrari- Daniel Ricciardo crucial key

Daniel Ricciardo is well aware of the potent threat that Ferrari poses to them this weekend as well as the overall Constructors Championship.

With a decent weekend for Ferrari in Austin, Mclaren’s lead in the race for the third spot in the standings has been reduced to just 3.5 points.

Ricciardo is looking forward to keeping up with the Prancing Horses for the remainder of the season.

“Ferrari got a few points on us in Austin, but I think we certainly put up a good fight. You’ll probably see that again here.

“On paper, I don’t know how this track will suit us. I think it will actually be pretty decent. Generally, they [Ferrari] have a good package at the moment, so we’re gonna have to work for it every weekend until the end now, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s nice to have these battles.”