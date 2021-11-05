F1

“You have to win, man”: Daniel Ricciardo urges Sergio Perez to win Mexican GP even if it annoys Max Verstappen and Red Bull

"You have to win, man"": Daniel Ricciardo urges Sergio Perez to win Mexican GP even if it annoys Max Verstappen and Red Bull
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"It will be an honour"– Pole sitter in Mexico to be rewarded with a special piece of motorsport history
Next Article
“I don’t care if you’re George Washington or Jesus, Michael Jordan can’t beat me one-on-one”: When Lavar Ball made the outlandish claim that he can beat Michael Jordan in a 1v1 contest
F1 Latest News
"You have to win, man"": Daniel Ricciardo urges Sergio Perez to win Mexican GP even if it annoys Max Verstappen and Red Bull
“You have to win, man”: Daniel Ricciardo urges Sergio Perez to win Mexican GP even if it annoys Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo would not be so keen to let his teammate by for the win…