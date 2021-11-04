F1

“I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin”: Daniel Ricciardo expects McLaren and Ferrari to duke it out once more in Mexico

"I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin": Daniel Ricciardo expects McLaren and Ferrari to duke it out once more in Mexico
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"Lando Norris is just as good as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen": McLaren CEO says that his star driver is one of the best out there in terms of speed
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin": Daniel Ricciardo expects McLaren and Ferrari to duke it out once more in Mexico
“I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin”: Daniel Ricciardo expects McLaren and Ferrari to duke it out once more in Mexico

Mclaren’s Daniel Ricciardo believes the Mexico GP will see a battle between McLaren and Ferrari…