“I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin”: Daniel Ricciardo expects McLaren and Ferrari to duke it out once more in Mexico

Mclaren’s Daniel Ricciardo believes the Mexico GP will see a battle between McLaren and Ferrari similar to the one in Austin a few weeks ago.

This year has seen Ferrari and McLaren battle it out for third place with great fervour in the Constructor’s Championship. The battle in the US GP a few weeks ago was an intense one that showed just how close this year is in terms of pace between the two.

Mclaren’s Daniel Ricciardo had a decent race in Austin. Although he was not able to catch Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, he was able to capitalise on a botched pit-stop for Carlos Sainz and finish ahead of him.

Now, the Australian driver is of the opinion that fans may see a repeat of the intense battle between the two teams in Mexico this week.

“I’m expecting a similar battle to the one we had in Austin, although having not raced there last year, it’s hard to say where we’ll truly be in terms of performance,” said Ricciardo.

“We’ll just keep focusing on what we can do as a team, try and score the most points as possible and see how the field shakes out. Viva Mexico!”

Daniel Ricciardo excited for Mexico

The last race in Austin saw Daniel fully embrace the Texas atmosphere. Be it roaming around with some quirky facial hair, talking in an accent, or even the outfits, Ricciardo was totally in his element.

Although we most probably won’t see the Aussie roaming around the paddock with a Mariachi band, he is still quite excited about the race in Mexico.

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Mexico, it’s been too long,” Ricciardo exclaimed. “The atmosphere is always incredible and that stadium section is an awesome part of the circuit, the fans are also some of the most passionate in the world.

“We’re really lucky to be racing there and in Brazil back-to-back, because the excitement around the races is unreal.”

