“You just need to get married”– George Russell gives advice to Lewis Hamilton on how to avoid jewellery ban

Lewis Hamilton reveals that married people on the grid are allowed to race with their wedding ring amidst the jewellery ban.

After the recent jewellery ban by the FIA as a safety measure caused massive controversy in the grid. Many drivers asserted that they were against their rule, as they wore several religious and marriage symbols as jewellery.

Lewis Hamilton, who didn’t claim either of the things above, saw it as a controlling measure. Since then, he has been openly against the decree. He even protested in Miami by wearing abundant jewellery during the press conference.

Hamilton claimed that he has several piercings, which can’t be removed without medical assistance. Hence, it would be difficult for him to comply with it.

In response, FIA gave him some time before getting fully aligned with the policy. Now, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked about the jewellery ban.

Hamilton retorted that he had learned that married people are allowed to continue racing with the ring. In response, his teammate George Russell quick-wittedly asked him to marry. Hamilton replied that he is not going to marry before him.

Lewis Hamilton is asked about jewellery in the press conference: Lewis: “What I am aware of, is that those who are married are allowed to wear the wedding ring…” George Russell: “You just need to get married then!” Lewis: “Nah, you first bruv!”#F1 #SpanishGP #Autosport — Autosport (@autosport) May 20, 2022

Also read: Lewis Hamilton net worth and career earnings 2022- How much money does the seven-time World Champion make?

Will Lewis Hamilton follow the rules?

Soon after his protest against the rule, speculations emerged that Hamilton would not be following the jewellery ban. Many reports even claimed that he could sit out of the Miami GP race.

Though, the Briton performed in Miami. Nevertheless, it was reported that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was summoned by FIA Hamilton’s actions during the official press conference of the Grand Prix.

Soon, Wolff revealed that Hamilton would be following the rules. He has been given time to extract his complicated piercings. It remains to be seen what will be Hamilton’s stand during this Grand Prix weekend.

The F1 world is divided over this rule. While several fans and ex drivers agree with the intentions of FIA, many support the arguments of the seven-time world champion.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton fans furious after ex-McLaren mechanic reveals how they refused to work on his car during his rookie season