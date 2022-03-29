“You never know where the team is going to be in three years” – Jenson Button hoping Lando Norris doesn’t regret long-term McLaren contract

“You never know where the team is going to be in three years” – Jenson Button is concerned about Lando Norris signing a long-term contract with McLaren at the start of his F1 career.

Lando Norris made his F1 debut with McLaren, and is set to continue with them for a few more seasons, at least. This after he signed a contract extension with them right up to 2025.

His compatriot and former champion Jenson Button is unsure if Norris made the right call, especially given the struggles McLaren has gone through in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this season.

“For Lando, it was surprising that he signed such a long contract at the start of his career.

“We all want to be team players but you never know where the team is going to be in three years.

“And also, this is going to be a big hit. Five years to go and he is going to be like, ‘Oh, okay’.

“But all he can do is go back to the team, tell them what the issues are and try and resolve them.”

You can like Norris more or less, but you can’t deny the boy have talent. P5 in fastest laps with the current Mclaren it’s sick pic.twitter.com/MdNhSziXGV — Ani. (@Louisxsun28) March 27, 2022

Will McLaren finish P4 this season?

The midfield battle has already intensified, with teams like Haas, Alfa Romeo, and Alpine vying for the P4 position in the Constructors’ standings.

But former McLaren driver Button is convinced eight-time champion McLaren will get back to their very best soon, and justify Norris’ faith in the Woking outfit.

“This is a great team. They’ve won multiple championships, they have a lot of new people in place that are also very skilled.

“It’s about that team building, that team staying together and developing the car as well as they can.”

