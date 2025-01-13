mobile app bar

“You Old Man, You Look Great for 63”: Kimi Antonelli and George Russell Troll Toto Wolff on Birthday

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Toto Wolff (Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Teamchef), Rennen, ARE, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit

The banter between team principals and drivers often reflects a well-functioning team dynamic. The recent playful exchanges between Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, and Toto Wolff suggested a positive atmosphere behind the scenes at Mercedes heading into the 2025 season.

Wolff, Team Principal for the Brackley-based outfit, turned 53 years old on January 12 and received some rather hilarious wishes from his two drivers. “Toto, happy birthday! I hope you have a great day. You look great for 63,” Russell said in a video, joking about forgetting his actual age.

Antonelli, who will be a rookie on the grid this season, also trolled the Austrian. “Happy birthday Toto, you old man!” Don’t worry, you’re still in a great shape,” the 18-year-old quipped.

“Today, you don’t have to be a racing driver,” Antonelli added, reminding Wolff that he should let himself loose. It was a welcome surprise to see the young Italian driver—who is completely new to the sport—feeling comfortable enough to have fun with the man in charge.

There were predictions about Wolff taking these digs too seriously and firing the youngster. “Kimi just because you are Toto’s fav child doesn’t mean u can say that,” one fan commented on Mercedes’ Instagram post.

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that Antonelli might be trying to give his race seat to Valtteri Bottas, who rejoined Mercedes as a reserve driver. While Antonelli can afford to joke with Wolff during the off-season, it will be all business when the 2025 campaign begins in March.

If Antonelli fails to meet expectations, Mercedes will have the option of replacing him with Bottas, likely the main reason the Silver Arrows re-signed the Finnish driver, who won 10 races for them between 2017 and 2021.

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

