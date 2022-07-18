“You only got there because your name is Senna” – Lewis Hamilton does not want his children to be Formula 1 driver

Lewis Hamilton has taken into account the pressure that an F1 driver has to suffer and does not want his children to be F1 drivers.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in the F1. While he himself has an illustrious career in motorsport, he does not want his children to be a part of this.

F1 has seen many children of ex-F1 drivers follow the same path. But Hamilton feels that this comes with a lot of pressure.

F1 drivers, whether or not they are related to former drivers face several kinds of stress. But being related to a former driver adds fuel to the fire.

Relevant examples in the current time are Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher. These two drivers are children of former drivers Jos Verstappen and Michael Schumacher.

The performance of both drivers comes with high expectations. Mick being the son of the F1 legend was recently under a lot of criticism because he had not scored any points in one and a half years of his F1 journey.

In the meantime, recent stories of the reigning champion’s childhood stories revealed that he also felt the pressure.

Lewis Hamilton does not want his kids to follow the same path

In an interview with Channel 4, the seven-time world champion said that he wants his kid to choose a different path than his.

Hamilton is well experienced in the pressure to perform well in F1, especially when you have a famous father.

He said, “When you look at our sport and all the ex-drivers it’s different for the kids,” says Hamilton, pointing to the high expectations that come with it.

Moreover, he believes that the father of the F1 racer in question is quickly called in as soon as the driver delivers a good performance.

“People say that you only got there because your name is Senna”, he mentions as an example. Therefore Hamilton wishes his children to go in another direction than he did in life.

