“You should never stop dreaming, right?” – Lewis Hamilton reveals his goal for this year after winning 100 F1 races (and it is not the world title)

Lewis Hamilton has achieved just about everything there is to achieve in Formula 1. His incredible Russian GP win was his 100th, the only driver to achieve the milestone.

The only major record still elusive to him is the biggest of them all – Michael Schumacher’s eight world titles. But despite all this, the sporting great doesn’t consider himself to be a legend and wants to achieve much more in the sport, and life.

“I don’t feel like I’m a legend. I’m still involved.

“I try to be the best every weekend. It is never easy. I always try to refine and be creative with the setup of the car, every weekend, every race, every season.

“You should never stop dreaming, right? Every year I make a list of things I want to achieve, maybe I’ve tried ten and got two. Or just one! So some things end up on next year’s list, but the dream is pretty much the same every year.”

Reflecting on the last 99… 🤯 still can’t believe it. THANK YOU 💜 pic.twitter.com/tPAPxZeicZ — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 28, 2021

Lewis Hamilton reveals his prime goal for 2021

Despite the grandeur of the aforementioned record of world titles, Hamilton has a very different goal in mind for 2021. It has to do with making the sport more inclusive and breaking the barriers of it being a rich man’s sport.

“The dream that drives me this year is to make this sport more open, more inclusive, a new path dedicated to engineers and other people who, otherwise, could not even dream of being part of this sport.

“I wish all teams were part of it. We live in a world where many people are unaware of what is happening and other people think that if something doesn’t concern you, you don’t have to do anything.

“We live in a world where it is important to make your voice heard. It is crazy to hear certain news, such as the restriction of women’s rights to abortion in the United States, it’s crazy, isn’t it?

“And even if as a man it does not concern me directly, it is fair to talk about it. It is right to give your support and be part of a generation that pushes for change. This can be done for any topic, such as climate change and human rights.”

