“It is a dream for anyone”– Lewis Hamilton is surprised over the fact he never drove for Ferrari

“It is a dream for anyone”– Lewis Hamilton is surprised that he never got the chance to compete for Ferrari despite a lengthy F1 career.
Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful Formula 1 driver in history, with 100 Grand Prix wins and seven world titles; one could only imagine having so many accolades.
However, he has only represented two teams in a career ranging over 14 years– McLaren and Mercedes, missing Ferrari, the most historical team in F1, and he is also surprised by the fact.
He also admitted that many Ferrari fans, especially when he visits Monza, would want him to drive for Ferrari, making his heart warm by receiving admiration from other fanbases.
“For many years, when I came to Monza, walking next to the fans … I could hear them saying “Come to Ferrari!”. This warmed my heart, but it’s pretty amazing that I’ve never driven for Ferrari in so many years,” said Hamilton to SkyItalia.
“Because it is a dream for anyone, a goal to be achieved. It has never really been possible and I will never quite know exactly why. I wish them the best and in the near future,” he added.
“I will continue to prevent them from winning the world championship (laughs, ed). I’ve seen photos of their drivers and red is always red. I have a couple of Ferraris at home. I can drive those, but not the Ferrari F1.”
There is so much to do
Hamilton confesses that he views a life out of F1, and there have been times when he has given a thought of stopping himself from making personal sacrifices for the F1 career.
“Yes, it comes and goes, there have been many occasions in the last four or five years when I didn’t know if I still wanted to try, sacrifice myself with training at the expense of personal life.”
“There are other things I like to do. So many things I would like to try. But on the other hand, I tell myself that I am so lucky to be doing this job. In a rather long period of time, the career in the car becomes only a small part, there is a lot of time to retire.”
“It is a question of finding the balance. I tell myself that if I am still hungry and I train like I was a boy, which I am doing, and if I still get great results.”