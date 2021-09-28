“It is a dream for anyone”– Lewis Hamilton is surprised over the fact he never drove for Ferrari

“It is a dream for anyone”– Lewis Hamilton is surprised that he never got the chance to compete for Ferrari despite a lengthy F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful Formula 1 driver in history, with 100 Grand Prix wins and seven world titles; one could only imagine having so many accolades.

However, he has only represented two teams in a career ranging over 14 years– McLaren and Mercedes, missing Ferrari, the most historical team in F1, and he is also surprised by the fact.

He also admitted that many Ferrari fans, especially when he visits Monza, would want him to drive for Ferrari, making his heart warm by receiving admiration from other fanbases.