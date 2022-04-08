F1

“You want to see it again?” – Arch-rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen indulge in hilarious banter over FIA’s notification on body piercings

“You want to see it again?” - Arch-rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen indulge in hilarious banter over FIA's notification on body piercings
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Bam Adebayo can guard all five players": The Miami Heat's all-star Center says deserves to win DPOY
Next Article
CSK vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad records and stats IPL 2022
F1 Latest News
"Sitting in the hospital the whole evening" - Max Verstappen speaks out on the British GP incident with Lewis Hamilton making him a stronger driver
“Sitting in the hospital the whole evening” – Max Verstappen speaks out on the British GP incident with Lewis Hamilton making him a stronger driver

“Sitting in the hospital the whole evening” – Max Verstappen has listed down his highlight…