“You want to see it again?” – Arch-rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen indulge in hilarious banter over FIA’s notification on body piercings

“You want to see it again?” – Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen pull each other’s leg over the former’s nose piercing during the Australian GP press conference.

Niels Wittich, Australian Grand Prix race director, has re-iterated the non-usage of piercings during the race weekend, after former champion Lewis Hamilton was spotted with a nose piercing in the facility.

This is in follow-up to the FIA’s International Sporting Code, which reads: “The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start.”

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen indulge in ‘piercing’ banter

This rule applies strictly to the drivers on the track, as it can lead to unwarranted accidents. Naturally, this was brought up during the press conference which comprised of Hamilton, Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda.

Did Lewis Hamilton just confirm a genital piercing? — Andrew™️ (@F1_Andrew38) April 8, 2022

Hamilton decided to take this up his chin, and what followed was a hilarious banter between him and reigning champion Max Verstappen, with the Brit accusing his arch-rival of having a piercing himself, in a rather unflattering place…

Lewis Hamilton: I’ve got certain piercings I really just can’t take out, that not many people know of… nah, I’m kidding.

It’s been the rule forever, since I’ve been here it’s been the rule, so nothing new. I’m just going to come with more jewellery next week.

Valtteri Bottas: [The] stewards can take it off.

Max Verstappen: I would be too heavy if I wore jewellery, so it’s not possible.

LH: I know you have a nipple piercing man, come on.

MV, laughing: You want to see it again?

Also Read “He will be super aggressive towards Max”– Lewis Hamilton will be last year’s Max Verstappen against the current world champion in 2022