“You would be stupid to rule Lewis Hamilton out”: George Russell praises future Mercedes teammate for taking the Championship battle down to the wire

George Russell thinks that betting against Lewis Hamilton is a ‘stupid idea’ and that the latter is still the favorite to win the title.

The 2021 season has been a battle between Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the Championship. The two drivers have been exceptional and have rarely put a foot wrong. Only 14 points separate them, with just 3 more races to go.

Verstappen has won more races this season. The 24 year old has 9 race wins this season compared to Hamilton’s 6. Still, the Briton finds himself close to the leader at the closing stages of this epic season in F1. However, the Red Bull driver has had his share of bad luck in 2021.

A tire failure in Baku and a collision with Hamilton in Silverstone cost the Dutchman a lot of points. Some would argue that without those incidents, he would be comfortably ahead of Lewis in the standings.

George Russell on the other hand said that one should never count Lewis Hamilton out.

Hands up if you can’t wait to see George Russell team up with Lewis Hamilton 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/eHn2bMTCQj — Formula 1 (@F1) November 18, 2021

Russell will be joining Mercedes in 2022 after spending 3 years in F1 with Williams. The 23 year old was full of praise for his future teammate in Brackley.

“I have been saying it for a long, long time when Max and Red Bull seemed to have the upper hand, you would be pretty stupid to bet against Lewis and Mercedes.” Russell said.

What Lewis did last week was extraordinary, says George Russell

Hamilton put in one of his best ever performances at Interlagos last week. The 36 year old started the race on 10th but fought his way up the grid to comfortably finish ahead of Verstappen and win the Sao Paolo GP.

Russell thinks that what the Stevenage born driver did last Sunday was a testament to his greatness.

“Last weekend has proven that. The fact they are still in this fight is pretty exceptional and what Lewis did last week was also exceptional.” he said.

UPDATED DRIVER STANDINGS: Three races to go

14 points in it

What a season

What a title race #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/SexlILlbpZ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2021

There were times this season when it seemed like Red Bull had the upper hand. Every single time, the Silver Arrows managed to find their way back to close the gap. That is why Russell thinks it is very ‘stupid’ to write Lewis or Mercedes out of the Championship picture.

George Russell bagged his first podium in F1 this season when he finished 2nd in the Belgian Grand Prix. He will partner up with the 7-time World Champion at Mercedes next year. The young British driver will replace Valtteri Bottas who will be driving for Alfa Romeo.

