Max Verstappen Warns Red Bull About ‘Tiny Mistakes’ They Can’t “Afford” to Make

In the last two seasons, Max Verstappen and Co. have enjoyed an unparalleled level of dominance in the circus. However, the scenario has completely changed in 2024. Now, Ferrari and McLaren have caught up and are right on their heels. Owing to this reality, the championship leader has outlined a new baseline for his team for the rest of the season.

As quoted by RacingNews365, discussing the level of competition he confessed there is no margin for error. Verstappen said, “It’s definitely more challenging. And I think also with, of course, how the race [the Canadian Grand Prix] was, it was very exciting in general. And it definitely keeps us on our toes. We cannot afford to make mistakes or tiny mistakes anymore. So, yeah, every little detail matters now.”

Charles Leclerc believes Red Bull’s strengths will be “more visible” at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya The Ferrari driver feels Red Bull could bounce back in Spain from its recent struggles.#F1 pic.twitter.com/vnWiqlA9m9 — Autosport (@autosport) June 17, 2024

The margin for error has come down to zero for the reigning champions. In fact, there will be moments when the Dutchman will have to tip the scales in his favor with individual brilliance. That’s exactly how the Red Bull man secured the win in Canada because the RB20 was not the fastest car on the track.

In fact, Mercedes was the surprise leader at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. McLaren was right behind them with Ferrari suffering a rare low weekend with double DNFs. The pressure is well and truly on with three teams chasing the front runners which will change depending on the track. This is exactly why the upcoming triple header is crucial.

Max Verstappen and Co. need to maximize the results in the upcoming triple-header

The circus will travel to three destinations in the coming three weeks for its first triple header. All the upcoming races are on traditional circuits of Barcelona, Spielberg, and Silverstone. These are the circuits where the RB20 is most comfortable and the reigning champion can strut his stuff.

The three-time champion can increase his chances of securing his fourth with the results of these races. With a 56-point lead at the moment from the runner-up, he can further extend this advantage. With perfect results on each track, Verstappen might just put himself out of touching distance for the rest of the lengthy season.

However, it’ll be easier said than done. Reacting to the Canadian GP setback, Ferrari is bringing upgrades for the race in Barcelona. Although, it’s anybody’s guess who the team to beat in the upcoming race on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the other two races.