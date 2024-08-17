mobile app bar

Ferrari Once Made Adrian Newey an Offer That Gave Him Sleepless Nights; Then What Made Him Stay?

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ferrari Once Made Adrian Newey an Offer That Gave Him Sleepless Nights; Then What Made Him Stay?

Credits: IMAGO ABACAPRESS

Ferrari has long been trying to sign Adrian Newey, one of the most successful car designers in the history of Formula 1. Over the years, Ferrari has made several attempts to lure Newey away from other teams, including Red Bull most recently, with at least four offers being made.

Among these attempts, there was one particular offer that was so lucrative that it led to many sleepless nights for the aero genius as he was put in a dilemma. This particular offer came at a time when both Red Bull and Ferrari were struggling with poor engine performance at the start of the turbo-hybrid era.

In 2014, Ferrari produced its first car that failed to win a race the entire year since 1993, largely due to the team’s misjudgment of the transition to turbo-hybrid engines. As tensions mounted within the team, Ferrari’s President at the time, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, made a bold attempt to secure Newey’s expertise.

According to a recent YouTube video from ‘The Race’, Di Montezemolo was prepared to give Newey complete technical control of both their road and race car operations. Additionally, he was also willing to more than double Newey’s salary, effectively making him Ferrari’s Chief Technical Officer.

At the time, Newey’s frustration with Red Bull’s situation was growing. The team was facing significant challenges due to Renault’s underperforming engines. And it seemed the perfect time for him to make the switch to Ferrari.

Why did Newey decline the offer of a lifetime?

Despite the team’s struggles, Newey ultimately chose to stay at Red Bull. His decision was driven by his emotional connection to Red Bull, a team he had helped transform into a four-time World Championship-winning machine.

Another factor in Newey’s decision to remain at Red Bull was his own ambition within the team. He was, at the time, pushing for a more significant role within the Red Bull hierarchy. So what has made him leave the team now?

Recent events have led Newey to reconsider his position at Red Bull. It is understood that Newey felt his influence was not fully appreciated as Christian Horner, the team principal, promoted Pierre Wache to Technical Director, making the French engineer a key figure alongside Newey.

The 65-year-old was also reportedly unimpressed with how certain situations were handled within the team, particularly concerning allegations made against Horner earlier in the year. Although an external investigation cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, the handling of the situation reportedly left Newey disappointed.

Despite these growing frustrations, Ferrari’s latest attempt to bring Newey on board seems to be going nowhere. According to a report from BBC Sport, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna is not willing to adhere to Newey’s salary demands. There are also concerns about the level of power and influence Newey would have if he were to join the team.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these