“You’re really stupid if you can’t manage to do that”- Watch Guenther Steiner roast Toto Wolff in a FIA press conference

An old FIA press conference video unveils bromance between Guenther Steiner and Toto Wolff with both of them roasting each other.

Haas’s Guenther Steiner has been the team principal of the American team since its debut in motorsport. Prior to that, Steiner was the technical operations director of Red Bull. He and Christian Horner together led the Red Bull team in delivering a better result in the 2005 season.

However, there is a bit of bromance between Guenther Steiner and Toto Wolff. In an old video of the FIA press conference, both the team bosses comfortably roasted each other while on camera.

Facing difficulty with putting on the mic, the Mercedes boss asks his Italian counterpart in German, “How do you put this on?”

Steiner mocking Wolff for his question says, “you’re really stupid if you can’t manage to do that. You’ve been here a thousand times.”

Wolff further counters Steiner by saying, “even the guy from the mountain knows how to put it on.” Steiner replies, “the only one who can not is Toto, so that proves a point.”

they both love roasting each other🤣 pic.twitter.com/CgP6KGDnsY — out of context Toto Wolff (@askolatte) January 6, 2022

Also Read: Mercedes starlet George Russell shares his thoughts on the 2022 F1 season

Toto Wolff and Guenther Steiner unconventional comedy

Netflix’s Drive to Survive in its season 2 showed a bit of bromance between Toto Wolff and Guenther Steiner. In one of its unconventional comedic pairings, the show revealed a bit of their conversation and served fans good laughter.

Toto Wolff jokingly asks Steiner to “be a bit more intelligent than normal.” To which his Italian counterpart replies, “I’m always intelligent, you just don’t get my humour.”

Switching to German, the Austrian says, “you have less oxygen in the mountains” commenting on why his Italian peer doesn’t act how he does.

In his defence, Steiner says, “but when we come down we are the best runners.”

Also Read: Mercedes starlet George Russell shares his thoughts on the 2022 F1 season