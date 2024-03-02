Youth or Experience? Toto Wolff Puts Deadline on Mercedes Seat Dilemma as Sebastian Vettel Enters the Chat

It has been almost a month since Lewis Hamilton dropped the shock announcement of his moving to Ferrari in 2025. Since then, there has been a plethora of speculations about who will come in to replace him. Sebastian Vettel has been a constant part of the conversation, and Toto Wolff recently addressed the possibility. Per an update on X by ‘Fastest Pitstop,’ Wolff spoke about having to decide between youth and experience when talking about Vettel as a Mercedes prospect.

“After three or four races, we have to decide whether to go for youth or experience. Or do we optimize in the short term and give the youngsters more time to gain experience?”

Vettel recently confirmed to the media that he has been in constant touch with Wolff. They largely started speaking after the Hamilton-Ferrari move, per the German. However, these talks aren’t about racing. Speaking further, the 53-time Grand Prix winner claimed he still has a lot of time to consider his future, given he is only 36 years old. For now, he has no definite ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on an F1 comeback.

Mercedes have a huge decision to make, and they have a lot to consider before making it. Should they opt for experience, there might not be a better choice than Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel. If they focus on youth and investing in the future, Carlos Sainz is a valid option. Academy driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is another viable option for the Silver Arrows. The Italian driver is one of the most exciting up-and-coming drivers in the sport, and Mercedes is in favor of doing everything they can to continue their association with him.

Sebastian Vettel speaks about his chances of an F1 comeback

Following Hamilton‘s announcement, Vettel has been in the limelight to act as the Briton’s replacement in Mercedes. Vettel spoke to Wolff after the Ferrari announcement and told him he was “surprised by this change.” While he maintains regular contact with Wolff, the former F1 world champion has no active plans of returning to the F1 grid. However, this doesn’t mean a potential return to the grid isn’t a possibility for the 36-year-old.

Having spent time on the sidelines since the end of the 2022 season, Vettel has understood a lot. Being on the non-racing side of things has had a great impact on him, and he feels comfortable with it. Believing that everything is a process, Vettel brings no certainty to the table when he says ‘no’ to an F1 comeback. There may come a time when he will eventually say ‘yes’ to the question. However, it will only come if he is mentally sorted and the decision makes sense. At the moment, though, Vettel is thriving without F1.