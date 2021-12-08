“You’ve been the only one” – Nicholas Latifi recalls good memories racing with George Russell one last time ahead of season finale

Nicholas Latifi recalls good memories with George Russell as the latter is set to join the Mercedes in 2022.

The Abu Dhabi GP would be the last time when fans would see the Williams duo racing together in the same team.

Earlier this year, George Russell signed a contract with Mercedes to replace Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 season. With the Finnish driver moving to Alpha Romeo next year, Russell would be taking a seat alongside Lewis Hamilton.

With Abu Dhabi GP being Russell’s last dance with the Williams, Nicholas Latifi bids adieu to Russell. Latifi referred to Russell being the “favourite F1 teammate.”

Last race this weekend together with my favourite F1 teammate…I mean you’ve been the only one @GeorgeRussell63 😜 Many good memories with @WilliamsRacing along the way both on and off the track! Let’s have a good last one + seal our position in the constructors championship! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/IAyjxuXiTO — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) December 8, 2021

Latifi recalled his time racing alongside Russell at Williams said, “Many good memories with Williams along the way both on and off the track!”

“Let’s have a good last one and seal our position in the constructors’ championship!” Latifi further added.

George Russell: “Prioritise Nicky!”

During the Hungarian GP earlier this year, George Russell showed his immense devotion towards Nicholas Latifi with his unmatched selflessness.

During the race, while the team was trying to decide which driver should they give the advantage of the race to, Russell made it clear that it should be Latifi.

Furthermore, the duo has bonded well in the past two years. In 2021, they even vacationed together and when Latifi learned that this would be his last year with his best teammate, he took to Twitter to say goodbye.

He said, “Whaaat?! I thought team-mates who vacation together stay together.”

Whaaat?! I thought team-mates who vacation together stay together… Was our holiday bromance all for nothing?! 🤨😂 In all seriousness super happy for you man! A well deserved opportunity that I know you’ll take full advantage of! Been a pleasure to drive alongside you!👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/h8HuX9eY2c — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) September 7, 2021

