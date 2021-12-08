F1

“You’ve been the only one” – Nicholas Latifi recalls good memories racing with George Russell one last time ahead of season finale

"You’ve been the only one" - Nicholas Latifi recalls good memories racing with George Russell one last time ahead of season finale
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Nobody's outbidding me on Bill Russell's 11 rings": Shaquille O'Neal is planning to buy all rings of the Celtics legend in an upcoming auction
Next Article
"I sneak into the Patriots hotel and meet Tom Brady for five minutes": Randy Moss reveals he had a secret discussion with Patriots QB ahead of prolific 2007 season
F1 Latest News
"You’ve been the only one" - Nicholas Latifi recalls good memories racing with George Russell one last time ahead of season finale
“You’ve been the only one” – Nicholas Latifi recalls good memories racing with George Russell one last time ahead of season finale

Nicholas Latifi recalls good memories with George Russell as the latter is set to join…