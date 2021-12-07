“It had F in it, K in it & ends with R”– Toto Wolff’s message to George Russell on his visor ahead of Saudi Arabian GP race

Toto Wolff sent George Russell a message ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP after Nikita Mazepin crashed into Russell.

George Russell was involved in an ugly crash with Nikita Mazepin on lap 15. The Haas driver Nikita Mazepin went straight into the back of the Williams driver.

The crash resulted in a second red flag of the day after a tense start to the penultimate Grand Prix of the season. After the collision, Mazepin said, “I’m sorry, I couldn’t avoid this.”

On the visor of Russell’s crash, helmet Mercedes team boss left him a message. Russell revealed that Toto sent him a message with an F, a K, and ended with an R.

George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes and team up with Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 championship. The young British driver shared his experiences with the collision.

He said that he saw the collision between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc and decided to slow down. He did so when the full-speed Haas hit him in the back.

🚩 ANOTHER RED FLAG! 🚩 The race resumed but not for long! 😰 Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin have both crashed!! George Russell is also out!! 📺 #SaudiArabianGP live on Sky Sports F1#SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/wL1u4SptyW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 5, 2021

George Russell urges changes to the Jeddah track

After the collision that led to a red flag, George Russell admitted that he was unsurprised by what had unfolded. He hopes that changes can be made before the sport returns to Jeddah next season – by which time he will race alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The 23-year-old said, “In my opinion, track changes are needed. You’ve got so many of these small kinks that are totally unnecessary.”

It could all be made into a straight line from Turn 2 to Turn 4 and just be straight from Turn 17 to 22. “We’ve got five corners, which is a section that’s totally easy flat out, even with DRS.”

Furthermore, he said, “I don’t know what the limitations are, that also needs to be looked at. And ideally, if that was made into a straight line the safety would drastically improve.”

