Yuki Tsunoda Believes “There Is No Advice” He Could Give to Liam Lawson

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Liam Lawson (NZL, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team), 22 Yuki Tsunoda (JPN, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team)

Liam Lawson (NZL, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team), 22 Yuki Tsunoda (JPN, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team), F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 17, 2024 in Austin, United States of America.

Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Yuki Tsunoda has been in F1 since 2021, and with three full seasons of experience under his belt, there is a lot he could share with the upcoming crop of young drivers, including Liam Lawson, his new teammate at RB. However, Tsunoda had nothing of true value to share with the 21-year-old.

During the 2024 US GP weekend, Tsunoda was asked to give Lawson some advice on how to approach races. In an interview with the Paddock Project, the Japanese driver said, “At this level, I don’t think there’s any advice that I can give.” 

Tsunoda pointed out that Lawson had enough experience from his previous stint in F1, which came in 2023 when he replaced an injured Daniel Ricciardo for five races. “I think he knows what he has to do, and he has to prove, from his side…”

“I know what I have to do, so I think a bit different, but I think most of the things are similar,” he added, giving a subtle reminder that even though they were teammates at the moment, they were both up against each other to achieve something greater — a Red Bull seat.

With only five Grand Prix weekends remaining this season, Red Bull could evaluate the competition between their two RB drivers to determine who might fill Sergio Perez’s seat at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, should he be dismissed due to poor performances.

Lawson draws first blood against Tsunoda

The 2024 US GP marked Lawson’s comeback, his first race since Singapore 2023, where he finished P9. Interestingly, he matched that result at COTA last Sunday. Adding to the importance of the result, he outperformed his teammate Tsunoda, making it a memorable outing for the New Zealander.

Tsunoda got caught in a battle with Pierre Gasly, which led to him spinning off and ruining his race. He ultimately finished in P14, a full lap behind Lawson.

Lawson may have edged ahead in his direct battle with Tsunoda, but the Japanese driver’s consistency this season cannot be overlooked. RB currently sits in P7, just two points behind Haas in sixth, with Tsunoda’s 22 points playing a crucial role in their standings.

If RB finishes sixth this season, it will largely be due to Tsunoda’s efforts, potentially strengthening his case for a future Red Bull seat.

