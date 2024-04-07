Helmut Marko Promises Red Bull Consideration to Yuki Tsunoda After V-CARB Driver Drops Yet Another Impressive Drive

Yuki Tsunoda had yet another impressive outing during the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. The Japanese driver put on a show for his home fans as he pulled off some impressive overtakes to eventually finish tenth and score a point for Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB). In light of his recent performances, Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko has finally given Tsunoda the nod of consideration for a seat on the main team next year. Auto Motor und Sport quoted Marko (as reported by Junaid Samodien on X (formerly Twitter)) as saying,

Advertisement

“He’s (Tsunoda’s) also more controlled on the radio now. He’s right, however, it’s only April now. There are still a lot of races to be driven. When we go into the summer break, we’ll take a closer look at the driver situation.”

Marko also complimented the #22 driver for his excellent qualifying record so far this season. Tsunoda has made it a habit of fighting in the top 10 this season as he has progressed to Q3 in each of his last three races.

Advertisement

With Sergio Perez’s future with Red Bull still uncertain, there is a possible vacancy at the Milton Keynes-based team next year. Perez’s Red Bull contract expires at the end of this season, and after a disastrous campaign last year, experts have claimed that the team may part ways with him if he suffers another drop in performance as he did in 2023.

That being said, Tsunoda still has stiff competition for that second Red Bull seat next year. Perez’s P2 finish at Suzuka makes it three podiums out of the first four races this season for him.

This may have swayed the Red Bull camp in the #11 driver’s favor once again. Moreover, if Perez is to go, the likes of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are also being considered to replace the Mexican.

What does the future hold for Yuki Tsunoda in F1?

It is no secret that Yuki Tsunoda is a Honda-backed driver in the Red Bull team. Hence, with the Japanese engine manufacturers now pulling out formally from the Red Bull project, it could see the Japanese driver jumping ship as well.

Advertisement

From 2026 onwards, Honda will supply engines to Aston Martin, making Silverstone a possible destination for Tsunoda. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo’s situation at V-CARB may still change the dynamics within the Red Bull garage.

Ricciardo has not been able to match Tsunoda this year, and his lap 1 DNF at the Grand Prix earlier on Sunday only exemplifies the #3 driver’s struggles. Hence, it is being suggested that Red Bull are losing patience with the Australian racing driver and are looking to replace him with Liam Lawson instead.

In such a case, the team would want to retain the services of Tsunoda, who is currently in his fourth year in F1 to potentially lead the team forward as Lawson settles in. In any case, as things stand, Tsunoda seems to have solidified his place with V-CARB after some impressive performances recently.