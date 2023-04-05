Yuki Tsunoda Credits Iconic Lewis Hamilton And Fernando Alonso Battle for His ‘Incredibly Improved’ Racecraft

Yuki Tsunoda is in his third F1 season, and with Pierre Gasly leaving AlphaTauri, the expectations from the Japanese race driver have only increased. Thus, he needs to perform like his former teammate to cement his prospects with Red Bull in the future.

The Australian Grand Prix brought in a hard-earned point for Tsunoda, but it wouldn’t have been possible if a string of cars hadn’t gone out. Yet, as the saying goes, luck favors the brave. And that is what happened with Tsunoda.

The Japanese race driver struggled with the straight-line speed and had difficulty keeping up in the fight for points. Kevin Magnussen managed to overtake him at one stage, but the Danish race driver was impressed with the car placement of Tsunoda while the latter defended.

Therefore, the experts at F1 nation were curious how Tsunoda gained such excellence over a winter. It is believed he learned while analyzing one of the most iconic battles.

Yuki Tsunoda learned a lot from Fernando Alonso

In the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, it was revealed Tsunoda claims he improved himself while watching F1 videos. He mentions Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton’s fight in Hungary as one of his most studied moments.

“I’ve been looking at videos… I was just watching the way Alonso was doing that [defending against Hamilton in Hungary], and I learned a huge amount,” revealed Tsunoda, according to Tom Clarkson.

Alonso’s legendary defense was over 11 laps long, and it not only allowed Max Verstappen some breathing room against Hamilton in the championship but also granted Esteban Ocon his first F1 win. On top of that, the dramatic contest was a breathtaking sight for fans who had waited for years for yet another Alonso and Hamilton tussle.

Red Bull shot soon?

If Tsunoda continues his impressive rise in F1, he will surely get to extend his stay in F1. But surely, the Japanese race driver would want to rise from here.

In fact, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost is delighted with Tsunoda’s performances. He even thinks the 22-year-old should stay with the Faenza-based team in 2024; by 2025, he could be ready for Red Bull.

Thus, if Red Bull ever wants to replace Sergio Perez, considering Max Verstappen’s position is indisputable, Tsunoda could be a viable option. So, this season is absolutely crucial for the young Japanese driver.