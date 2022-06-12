“The team had the option in Lewis Hamilton”: How Michael Schumacher couldn’t see himself continuing in F1 because of then McLaren superstar

Lewis Hamilton helped fellow F1 legend Michael Schumacher to finally decide that it’s time to get away from Mercedes and retire.

He revealed that Mercedes signing Hamilton back in 2012 is what made his decision to retire more clear. The seven-time world champion, Schumacher made a significant comeback in Formula One in 2009 after retiring at the end of the 2006 season.

However, in 2012, the F1 legend decided to call it a career and officially retired from Formula One for the second time. He credited Hamilton with helping him in making the difficult decision to turn his back on the sport.

In his parting statement after being replaced by Hamilton, Schumacher sent a message to the Briton. He said, “We all know Lewis is one of the best drivers we have around. I am sure that he and the team will have a successful future,”

More importantly, the German claimed that Hamilton’s rise to prominence is what helped him in making his final decision. “The team had the option in Lewis,” Schumacher revealed, “and that helped me decide [to retire].”

While the legendary Ferrari driver credited Hamilton for this decision, the Briton once told Sky Sports that he is aware of his abilities and where he stands.

But he could never personally be able to define himself as the best.

Also read: Gunther Steiner blasts F1 media over Mick Schumacher reports

Michael Schumacher made a supposedly bold prediction about Lewis Hamilton in 2001

In 2012 the German once stated that Lewis was one of the best drivers around. But he had realized Hamilton’s potential way back when the Brit driver was only 16 years old.

During the World Karting Championship event at Kerpen in 2001, Schumacher talked about the 16-year-old Hamilton

He said “He (Lewis) is a quality driver, very strong and only 16. If he keeps this up, I’m sure he will reach F1. It’s something special to see a kid of his age out on the circuit. He’s clearly got the right.”

According to Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton would become an all-time great and it wasn’t shortly after that he won the European Karting Championship in 2000.

However, the German legend’s predictions were so far-fetched that no one expected Hamilton to achieve what Schumacher predicted for the future.

But maybe even Michael couldn’t have guessed that his own record of seven Formula One titles would be surpassed just 16 years later.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals Michael Schumacher’s inspiring story propelled him to take Mercedes offer