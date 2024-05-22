Yuki Tsunoda Explains How Daniel Ricciardo Helped Him in Anger Management That Has Led Him to Achieve Recent Career Success

Yuki Tsunoda’s first few seasons in Formula 1 had earned him a reputation for being a loose cannon. The young Japanese driver was prone to getting too angry, too quickly. This translated on the track as errors and more often than not his angry radio outbursts would culminate in him getting immense flak on social media as well. This year, his “anger issues” seem to have disappeared as fans have witnessed a more composed driver at the wheel of the Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) car. Tsunoda credits his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, for the same.

The #22 driver’s performances have improved drastically this year. And this has coincided with his apparent change of temperament. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the V-CARB driver credited Ricciardo for teaching him more about “self-control” and he respects the Honey Badger for it.

Tsunoda agrees that his new-found composure is helping him fetch results on the track for his team. With 15 points to his name so far, Tsunoda has broken through into the top 10 in the Drivers’ Standings.

During his conversation, he also revealed that Ricciardo has impressed him in other areas as well. The 24-year-old praised the Australian for his focus and the depth of his feedback to the engineers.

Narrating an incident, Tsunoda explained how he realized that Ricciardo’s feedback to the engineers about the car was head and shoulders above his own approach. That being said, the apprentice does seem to have the legs on his senior teammate this season.

Moreover, in terms of Qualifying, the young Japanese driver has his teammate beat comprehensively. The current head-to-head in Qualifying stands at 6-1 in favor of Tsunoda.

Has Yuki Tsunoda fulfilled his potential with Red Bull?

Yuki Tsunoda has had many highlights to show for this season. However, one of his strongest performances came at the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP.

The #22 driver looked in stellar form during the practice sessions. Then, he Qualified his V-CARB in a solid seventh place on the grid. He rounded the weekend off with a top-10 finish and took a single point back home to Faenza.

The efforts the Japanese-born driver has put have not gone unnoticed. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has himself remarked how Tsunoda’s anger issues and rashness on track are a thing of the past now.

As per Chris Medland “Yuki Tsunoda is also interested in Haas as he looks at a future away from the Red Bull program” as RBR have showed no interest in promoting him despite his performances [https://t.co/3n1WrRC2Rl] pic.twitter.com/bgVrzG25Zt — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) May 21, 2024

The Austrian also hinted at a possible discussion about Tsunoda’s Red Bull future. Promising to give him at least a consideration for a promotion to the main team, it is yet to be seen whether the 24-year-old gets to shine with the reigning world champions next year.