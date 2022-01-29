“Only one team would say no to VW”- Williams boss thinks there is only one team in the paddock which might have objection to Volkswagen joining the sport

Volkswagen is planning to enter Formula 1 with talks happening over the 2026 regulations which will introduce new power units.

With a break on the development of engines till the end of the 2025 season, Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and even Honda are trying to perfect their engines for the upcoming season.

The engine regulations that are to be introduced in 2026 and are still being discussed will be a level up for the sport. Not only the existing engine providers but some new manufacturers are also keeping a close eye on that new era.

Volkswagen has involved Audi and Porsche in talks regarding the 2026 regulations and has shown interest in joining the sport.

Williams boss Jost Capito welcomes the idea and thinks that nine out of the ten teams on the grid would be delighted to have VW. But maybe Mercedes might have an objection.

Volkswagen has not made a decision yet

Mercedes has won eight constructors’ championships since the introduction of the v6 turbo-hybrid engines. They have also won seven drivers’ titles in the same period. Currently, Mercedes provides engines to three teams on the grid, namely, McLaren, Williams and Aston Martin.

Furthermore, Capito thinks that there is any team that would deny a call from Volkswagen apart from Mercedes.

In an interview with RTL, Capito said, “Formula 1 has gained interest in recent years and is very attractive for manufacturers. I would be happy if Volkswagen decides soon that they will come to Formula 1 with one or the other brand.”

“It makes no sense to talk about it before VW has decided whether they are really going into Formula 1. If you got a call, I don’t think any team would say, ‘Get out of here!’. I can’t imagine that. Unless Mercedes gets the call!”

Capito also thinks that there is no point in proactively approaching the manufacturers himself. He said, “I don’t think that makes sense as long as there is no decision. There is no need to raise hopes. It has to go step by step.”

