Yuki Tsunoda Faces Red Bull-Style Demotion Threat as Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson Make AlphaTauri Dream Team for 2024

It was the much-awaited restart of the F1 season in Zandvoort when Daniel Ricciardo fractured his hand during FP1. In the two races he had driven before his injury, Ricciardo showed just how good he can be when in a positive environment. The AlphaTauri team was lucky enough to have Liam Lawson traveling with them, giving way for a surprise F1 debut for the New Zealand-born driver. Considering the circumstances around his debut, Lawson had a positive start to his career. With impressive performances, Red Bull is more than happy with the Oceanic neighbors, ringing the sound of distress for Yuki Tsunoda.

When Tsunoda had Nyck de Vries as his partner, he had much less to worry about, given de Vries’ sub-par performances. However, with Ricciardo’s addition, the AlphaTauri camp dynamics quickly changed with neck-to-neck competition. Now, the Japanese driver faces another challenge in Lawson, who is equaling him in every step despite being less experienced.

Yuki Tsunoda might lose his driver’s seat at AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri has had four drivers this season, which is more than the points they collected this season courtesy of Tsunoda. Despite Tsunoda being the only driver to bring in points for AlphaTauri, Lawson and Ricciardo’s short stints have had a heavy impact on the team.

The recent results even gave room for rumors of duo being the preferred driver lineup for AlphaTauri in 2024. Should this be the case, Tsunoda will move to Red Bull Racing as their reserve driver and will have the testing and sim duties on his shoulders, making it an Alex Albon-like situation for him.

With Ricciardo a part of their team, AlphaTauri will have some much-needed experience in their driver lineup, which will also help Lawson learn the ropes in his first few years with the team. The dynamic would mean AlphaTauri will have the best of both worlds as they continue to improve as a team.

Tsunoda will be where Alex Albon once was

In 2019, Red Bull announced the signing of Alex Albon to replace Pierre Gasly as Max Verstappen’s partner. However, after failing to keep up with the Dutchman, Albon had to become the team’s reserve driver, with Sergio Perez taking up his seat in 2021. The following year, after George Russell vacated his Williams seat, Red Bull fought hard for Albon to replace him, and now, the Thai driver is having one of the best seasons of his career.

With Tsunoda potentially becoming Red Bull’s reserve driver, the example of Albon could provide him with the hope of a continued career in F1. However, a case can be made for whether or not the Japanese driver would want to be in that situation. For now, all he can do is perform to the best of his capabilities and hope for the best.