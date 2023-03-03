"Unless Toto Wolff Wants To Punch Me..." - Lewis Hamilton Hints Only Scenario To Withdraw $49 Million Contract With Mercedes

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain walks on to the track before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton has helped deliver Mercedes 8-consecutive Constructor’s championships and won 6 titles with them. But his contract with his team expires at the end of the 2023 season.

Hamilton signed a 2-year extension in 2021 which will earn him $49 Million per season. But there has been a significant holdup in the Briton renewing his contract with the Silver Arrows.

Former F1 Champions Damon Hill and Jenson Button both suggested that Mercedes’s dip in form could be the reason. They suggested that Lewis could have become impatient with the lack of wins in 2022, and is looking for assurances from his team before signing a new deal.

Lewis isn’t leaving us anytime soon 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qRENWNfFVf — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 15, 2023

Hamilton brushed it off as rumours and claims he is happy with his team’s performances so far. While Lewis hasn’t signed a new deal, he is sure the announcement will be made when the time is right.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Hints at Leaving F1 to Join Tom Cruise in Top Gun Sequel

Lewis Hamilton rubbishes rumours about retirement and leaving Mercedes

Both Damon Hill and Jenson Button claimed Lewis Hamilton was bothered by a winless 2022 season. The Briton still wants to fight for his 8th Championship and would consider retiring if he is unable to.

The two suggested that Lewis was holding up the negotiations until he gets to drive the car and see if it’s any better than last year’s. But Hamilton brushed off statements by Button and Hill as “rumours without facts.”

Lewis hit back saying, “I’ve worked for Mercedes since I was 13 years old. Although the previous year was difficult, I am still here, and whether or not this year is challenging, I will still be.”

Hamilton confirmed that he is confident with the W14’s performance. And that he would continue with Mercedes even if the team weren’t as competitive as before.

He added, “We fight as a team, and I am a fighter. I enjoy the challenge of coming up with solutions, and I still think I can park the car in places where perhaps others can’t. That challenge excites me.”

Also Read: Mika Hakkinen Gives His Prediction for 7-Time World Champion’s 2023 Season

No hurry for Lewis to extend his contract

Ahead of the 2023 Pre-season test, Toto Wolff confirmed that Mercedes had a few rounds of negotiations with Lewis Hamilton regarding his new contract. The Mercedes Boss claims the talks have gone positively and a few tweaks are to be made to the draft. Lewis too believes there is no hurry in finalising his deal right away.

Hamilton said. “There is no hold-up with our contract. I’ve always been very, very relaxed, so I don’t feel compelled to finalise it right away. I have a very good situation. When we are ready, it will be finished.”

Lewis shares a close relationship with Toto Wolff. The duo have been at the forefront of Mercedes’ successes. Wolff and Mercedes have often supported Lewis in his endeavours and his stance on various issues.

“All is gonna be good” ✅ Toto Wolff says contract talks with Lewis Hamilton are progressing well and he doesn’t foresee any problems ⏳ pic.twitter.com/FekbpKnKUO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 15, 2023

Hamilton fully believes in the team’s potential and will likely continue for a few more years with Mercedes. Until something catastrophic happens between Toto and him and they end up throwing punches.

Lewis suggested, “We will get there unless something disastrous happens between me and Toto like we end up fighting in the ring. But other than that we are good.” And we believe that wouldn’t be the case!

Hamilton is set to enter his 11th season as a Mercedes driver, equalling another Michael Schumacher record for most seasons with a single team. And hopefully, the 7-time World Champion finds his winning magic again in 2023 to break another Schumacher record.

Also Read: Bernie Ecclestone Claims Lewis Hamilton Should Not Have Won Championship Title in 2008