Yuki Tsunoda Once Described George Russell as “The Nicest Guy on the Grid”

In 2022, F1 drivers participated in a fun segment for the sport’s YouTube channel called the ‘Pass the Phone Challenge.’ Each driver recorded a short selfie video and then passed the phone to a fellow driver on the grid. The catch? They had to describe who they were passing the phone to, which led to a series of playful and friendly remarks being exchanged.

Yuki Tsunoda, for instance, while passing the device to George Russell, labeled him as “the nicest guy on the grid”, suggesting that he had already developed a friendly relationship with the Mercedes driver in his second year in F1.

The person who passed the phone to Tsunoda, however, was Esteban Ocon, who went simple with his approach. Rather obviously, he stated that the RB (then AlphaTauri) driver was the ‘only Japanese driver on the grid’.

“****, Yuki wasn’t looking in his mirrors” George Russell runs out of room up the inside of Tsunoda#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/kAbCD33IDI — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2024

It has been two years since the challenge, and it appears as though Russell and Tsunoda’s friendship has remained intact. The two have often been seen exchanging fist bumps and casual hugs on the paddock, but because of the nature of F1 as a sport, not everything remains light and breezy.

In Hungary earlier in the season, Russell voiced his frustration with Tsunoda during a Free Practice session.

While Russell was on a flying lap, attempting to overtake Tsunoda after Turn 1, the Japanese driver didn’t notice him and pushed him off the track. “Yuki was not looking in his mirrors,” an exasperated Russell said over the team radio, clearly unhappy with the incident as he was forced onto the grass.

How did other drivers describe their fellow racers?

The ‘Pass the Phone Challenge’ gave fans a glimpse into how the drivers viewed each other off the track. For example, Max Verstappen passed the phone to Alex Albon, calling him “the only Thai driver on the grid” and reminded everyone of their history as former teammates.

Lando Norris referred to Carlos Sainz as his “best golf buddy,” while Zhou Guanyu acknowledged Fernando Alonso’s long career by pointing out that Alonso had “the most race starts in Formula 1.”

when the drivers took the “pass the phone” challenge back in 2022 Kevin: I’ll pass the phone to the driver who’s best at video games [lando]

Lando: i’ll pass the phone next to the driver who’s also known as my best golf buddy [Carlos] pic.twitter.com/rLYMYYLvqn — Remi (@l4ndocore) May 15, 2024

One particularly interesting moment came from Valtteri Bottas, who, while passing the phone to Pierre Gasly, described the Frenchman as “the most fashionable driver” on the grid. This playful comment may have raised a few eyebrows, particularly from Bottas’ former teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The 7-time champion is known for his bold fashion choices and his frequent appearances at high-profile fashion events and has long been considered the most stylish driver in Formula 1.