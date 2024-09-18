Yuki Tsunoda Reveals Why He ‘Respects’ Daniel Ricciardo the Most Among All F1 Drivers

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo are not known for having the best of relationships out of all the driver pairings in F1 today, but the Japanese driver respects his RB teammate more than anyone else.

Ricciardo has played a pivotal role in helping Tsunoda learn by giving him consistent advice and feedback.

At a promotional event for XMTrading, Tsunoda was asked about his preferred F1 teammate. He replied, “I would say Daniel [Ricciardo]. I’ve learned a lot from him, and he’s probably the driver I respect the most.”

Tsunoda, known for his short temper in his early F1 days, admitted that Ricciardo also helped him calm down. The Aussie’s jovial nature had a positive influence on him, and Ricciardo’s composed demeanor during races has helped Tsunoda in handling testing situations.

Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner and one of F1’s most experienced drivers, is also a major marketing asset for RB and its parent team, Red Bull, due to his popularity off the track.

However, RB’s commercial gains and Tsunoda’s progress could be jeopardized due to the uncertainty surrounding Ricciardo’s future.

Could 2024 be Ricciardo’s final year in F1?

Failing to meet Red Bull’s expectations, Ricciardo is walking a tightrope. The 35-year-old has secured only 12 points this season, 10 fewer than Tsunoda. His primary goal was to finish ahead of the Japanese driver to regain Red Bull’s trust, but with just seven races remaining, that seems unlikely to happen.

Reports suggest that the upcoming race in Singapore could be Ricciardo’s last of the 2024 season. Should he fail to impress, RB has Liam Lawson ready to step in as his replacement. Adding to Ricciardo’s difficulties is the fact that he is the only driver in the Red Bull camp without a contract for next season.

Meanwhile, Lawson’s young age works in his favor. Both RB and Red Bull seek drivers for the long term. And the New Zealander is an ideal candidate.