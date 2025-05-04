Zak Brown Claims Credit for Opening NASCAR and NFL’s Doors for Liquor Sponsorship: “This Put Me on the News”

F1 Grand Prix Of USA – Race Zak Brown arrives at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 20, 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liquor companies often draw the short straw when it comes to public advertising and sponsorships. Today, most ventures are inherently hesitant to offer an open platform for liquor and spirit brands to showcase their messaging. While surrogate marketing has become standard practice in the industry, these brands have typically missed out on major sports sponsorships.

However, there was light at the end of the tunnel, as Zak Brown took a massive leap of faith on this front. There were restrictions on spirits being advertised in North American sports, but Brown and his company Just Marketing International changed the landscape by bringing Crown Royal into NASCAR in the early 2000s.

This wasn’t a straightforward deal. The McLaren CEO knew that federal law didn’t allow advertising of liquor brands in sports leagues, which is why he had to approach legislators in Washington D.C. to make some amends.

In a recent feature interview with ESPN, Brown shed light on how the sponsorship with Crown Royal not only opened the doors for liquor brands in NASCAR, but also paved the way for their presence in the NFL and MLB.

“This went to Washington. This put me on the news. This was a big deal. And now today, the reason NFL has spirits, MLB has spirits, it changed the landscape of spirit advertising and sponsorship in all of North America,” the American businessman said.

The work Brown put in to drive this change was truly game-changing. Brands like Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, and Crown Royal have become regular sponsors in the NFL. Meanwhile, Casamigos, Jameson, Distill Brands, and Grey Goose have also taken active steps toward sponsoring MLB and its teams — all thanks to Brown’s bold initiative that set the wheels in motion.

Two years ago, Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson decided to launch his own craft spirit line — Woodson Bourbon Whiskey. Today, it became the official bourbon of the Raiders. It’s the first time that an NFL player’s company will be the official spirit sponsor for an NFL franchise. pic.twitter.com/QKFxuYWvlg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 9, 2023

Since taking charge of McLaren Racing and its global motorsport programs in 2018, the 53-year-old has become a prominent figure in the racing world. Beyond Formula 1, Brown also oversees the British brand’s efforts in IndyCar, Formula E, and Extreme E.

The F1 team, in particular, has experienced a dramatic rise from the doldrums over the past seven years. When Brown joined, McLaren were backmarkers in the pecking order and teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

However, the American’s sharp marketing acumen has sparked a renaissance at the Woking outfit—both on and off the track. While McLaren steadily improved to become a race-winning team and eventually clinched the Constructors’ Championship in 2024, their financial health also rebounded significantly.

Sporting a fresh identity with the iconic papaya color scheme, McLaren now boasts the highest number of sponsors on the current grid. Brown has played a key role in sustaining on-track success to retain existing partners while continually onboarding new brands, paving the way for a stable and prosperous long-term future in motorsport.