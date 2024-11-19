Zak Brown Claims ‘Limits’ Need to Be Shown to Max Verstappen to Prevent Another 2021 Havoc

2021 is a season that many bring up whenever Max Verstappen resorts to aggressive moves on the track. Zak Brown was the latest to do so, as he urged the Dutchman to learn from experience and prevent further controversy.

The McLaren CEO praised Verstappen‘s skills but did not want his team to go through what Mercedes did three years ago.

“Max is an incredible racing driver who pushes the rules to the limit,” he said per Auto Motor und Sport. “But you have to show him where the limits are. If that isn’t done, you’ll end up with scenes like the one between Lewis and Max in 2021.”

2021 was an exciting season and helped skyrocket viewership numbers for F1. It was good for the sport overall, but it came at a price, which was paid by those affected by the daily controversies. Almost weekly, Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clashed on the track, while their teams, Red Bull and Mercedes engaged in verbal battles off it, staunchly defending their drivers.

The season, however thrilling, also ended with one of the most infamous finales ever in Abu Dhabi, where a questionable (putting it lightly) decision made by then-race director Michael Masi effectively handed Verstappen the title.

Brown doesn’t want to face that situation — but will he? Especially given where McLaren currently stands.

Can McLaren be in Mercedes’ shoes?

No team principal would want their squad to be in the position Mercedes found themselves in during 2021. However, few would make a direct comparison, especially this late in the season. Was Brown alluding to the final three races of the 2024 campaign to prevent such a scenario? After all, in 2024, the championship battle with Verstappen and Red Bull is already settled.

In the Drivers’ Championship standings, Verstappen is 62 points ahead of Lando Norris and can seal his fourth crown as early as next weekend in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, in the Constructors’ title fight, the tides favor the papaya squad, who are 49 points ahead of Red Bull in P3.

So, there likely won’t be heated battles like in 2021 — at least not this year. However, it’s possible Brown made these statements with the expectation of a title fight against the 27-year-old as early as 2025.

It is safe to say that Verstappen, who has a knack for pushing the rules, will not take it easy with Brown and Co.