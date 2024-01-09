Zak Brown Credits One Man For McLaren F1 Revolution

McLaren’s mid-season comeback after a disastrous start to the 2023 campaign is arguably one of the best in F1 history. However, the script for that epic rebound traces its roots to the 2022 French GP, as per CEO Zak Brown. The American businessman believes that the decisions that current team principal Andrea Stella took back then played an instrumental role in helping McLaren to improve this season.

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, Brown said, “For me, the big moment was the French Grand Prix, when we were late with our upgrades and they weren’t effective.” The failure to see subsequent improvement in performance at the French GP prompted the management to take a radical route.

That was to shift focus to the next year’s car (MCL60). Andrea Stella took the responsibility to lead the designing of the 2023 car back then after former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl was set to leave after the end of the 2022 campaign.

Stella had a clear plan of action to implement. He proposed an overhaul of personnel which included several hirings and sackings. The Italian boss was given complete freedom over whatever decisions he wanted to take.

This change in management was an effective step that positively impacted the development of the MCL60. From P5 in 2022, McLaren was able to climb to P4 in 2023 despite an underwhelming start to the season.

There was a point in the season when the team from Woking was beginning to even give the mighty Red Bull a run for their money. The team that was struggling to reach Q3 at the beginning of the year was eventually bagging podium finishes towards the end.

Moreover, rookie Oscar Piastri even managed a sprint win at the Qatar GP by beating 2023 champion Max Verstappen. A better understanding of the concept and effective implementation of the development program at each stage helped McLaren find that success.

Max Verstappen wary of the threat from resurgent McLaren

Max Verstappen in a recent interview weighed in on the threat from McLaren. While lauding his own team for delivering consistent performances, the Dutchman made a special mention of the Woking-based squad. He revealed how impressed he was with their steep progress in 2023 and also how they could prove to be worthy contenders in the upcoming season.

“The one I think that was most impressive behind us from where they started to where they ended was definitely McLaren. It looks like they might be very strong next year,” he said on the Talking Bull podcast.

McLaren was facing a steady regression before the 2023 season. Since finishing third in the championship in 2020, they kept slipping a place down with each passing season. However, the progress and the consequent finish in the table show that the team has a better understanding of the ground effect concept and the data.

Moreover, they have added a crucial arsenal to their state-of-the-art facility – a brand-new wind tunnel. Not only should it help them gather more precise and reliable data but also help them to become one of the top contenders once again.

If Lando Norris & Co. are able to carry their recent form to the start of the upcoming season, they sure can give Red Bull a lot to worry about. Red Bull were in a league of their own in 2023 as they won 21 out of the 22 races. Hence, it is fair to say that indeed no team other than them has shown a better understanding of the ground effect regulations.