Zak Brown Holds “No Interest” in Holding Conversation With Christian Horner

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen may have sorted out their differences after their collision in Austria. However, the same is not the case for the two team bosses. At the British GP, McLaren CEO Zak Brown insisted that he doesn’t want to talk to Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.

When asked if he had any interest in clearing the air with Horner after what happened in Spielberg, Brown replied, “That’s the FIA’s role. I don’t have any interest in speaking with Christian“.

Brown was asked about the same because of how angry he was at one of Horner’s radio messages. After Norris and Verstappen collided at the Red Bull Ring, Horner told the Dutchman, “Never mind Max, Lando didn’t behave correctly”.

McLaren ZAK BROWN CALLS CHRISTIAN HORNER WHAT HE TRULY IS AND STATES LACK AND NO INFORMATION TO MAX VERSTAPPEN

WELL DONE ZAK pic.twitter.com/7pBtucDIFj — Colin Mcnally (@co44792) July 5, 2024

However, Brown was adamant that Verstappen was to blame for the collision and did not understand why Horner didn’t call him out for his aggressive driving.

“I think it’s inappropriate to be feeding your driver information that I think the rest of the world saw differently, including the stewards,” said Brown. “It’s disappointing, it’s not very sporting, but it’s kinda what we’ve come to expect out of his behaviors“.

This is not the first time that the two have been on opposite ends of the spectrum. Previously, Brown also urged the FIA to give Red Bull a harsher penalty when the Milton Keynes outfit exceeded the cost cap in 2022. Plus, considering how Norris and Verstappen are likely to have many more battles going forward, it will not come as a surprise if Brown and Horner have another war of words later on in the season.

Norris and Verstappen are two of the fastest drivers in 2024

Verstappen may have a healthy 81-point lead over Norris heading into this weekend’s British GP. However, that says very little about how close the battle has been between the two drivers of late.

After registering his first F1 win in Miami, Norris took Verstappen to the limit in Imola, Montreal, Barcelona, and Austria. However, unlike the first three of these four races which featured a clean contest between the two rivals, the two collided in Spielberg.

It was then that tensions rose between the two drivers and their teams. Although both Norris and Verstappen have claimed that they have sorted out their differences since their coming together, things could easily get heated when they battle against each other again in this weekend’s British GP.

With them starting together on the second row (Norris in P3 and Verstappen in P4), things could get feisty between them as both will look to edge each other during the start.