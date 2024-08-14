Zak Brown Publicly Re-Opens Challenge to Christian Horner, Toto Wolff

McLaren CEO Zak Brown claimed in an interview last season that he was the fastest team boss if they were to race each other in karts. The American has now re-opened the same challenge to his rivals, primarily Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

F1’s official Twitter account posted a photo of James Vowles, Horner, Wolff, and Brown in racing overalls on a track. The caption to the tweet was, “Racing is in the DNA for these F1 bosses”. Brown, having already suggested that he’s the best, commented on the post, “I think we need to find out who’s fastest”.

I think we need to find out who’s fastest ! — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) August 13, 2024

This isn’t the first time Brown has challenged any of his rivals. The McLaren CEO challenged Wolff to a boxing match in Las Vegas in 2023. The American businessman first opened the idea of racing against Wolff at Silverstone before coming up with the boxing idea in Las Vegas idea.

All those challenged by Brown had a racing career prior to their management roles. Horner raced in British Formula 2 before making the move to International Formula 3000. Meanwhile, Wolff has experience in the GT category and won the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in 1994 in his category.

As for Vowles, he raced in the 2022 Asian Le Mans Series for Garage 59. However, Brown is the most experienced racer among all the team bosses.

The American races in the British Formula 3, Indy Lights, German F3, and 24 Hours of Daytona. On hearing Brown’s latest challenge, fans expressed their excitement to see a race among the team bosses.

Fans react to Brown challenging Wolff and Horner

Some fans suggested having an annual team principal race at Monza while others suggested having a race with historical cars.

Annual team principal race at Monza! — Jan Spal (@JanSpal) August 13, 2024

Agreed. Probably a race with historical cars too might suit this race best. — Dr Obbs (@dr_obbs) August 13, 2024

Another fan commented on the idea of having the race as per the pay-per-view model, and that the proceeds from the race were to go to a charity.