mobile app bar

Zak Brown Publicly Re-Opens Challenge to Christian Horner, Toto Wolff

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Zak Brown Publicly Re-Opens Challenge to Christian Horner, Toto Wolff

Credits: IMAGO / Crash Media Group

McLaren CEO Zak Brown claimed in an interview last season that he was the fastest team boss if they were to race each other in karts. The American has now re-opened the same challenge to his rivals, primarily Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

F1’s official Twitter account posted a photo of James Vowles, Horner, Wolff, and Brown in racing overalls on a track. The caption to the tweet was, “Racing is in the DNA for these F1 bosses”. Brown, having already suggested that he’s the best, commented on the post, “I think we need to find out who’s fastest”.

This isn’t the first time Brown has challenged any of his rivals. The McLaren CEO challenged Wolff to a boxing match in Las Vegas in 2023. The American businessman first opened the idea of racing against Wolff at Silverstone before coming up with the boxing idea in Las Vegas idea.

All those challenged by Brown had a racing career prior to their management roles. Horner raced in British Formula 2 before making the move to International Formula 3000. Meanwhile, Wolff has experience in the GT category and won the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in 1994 in his category.

As for Vowles, he raced in the 2022 Asian Le Mans Series for Garage 59. However, Brown is the most experienced racer among all the team bosses.

The American races in the British Formula 3, Indy Lights, German F3, and 24 Hours of Daytona. On hearing Brown’s latest challenge, fans expressed their excitement to see a race among the team bosses.

Fans react to Brown challenging Wolff and Horner

Some fans suggested having an annual team principal race at Monza while others suggested having a race with historical cars.

Another fan commented on the idea of having the race as per the pay-per-view model, and that the proceeds from the race were to go to a charity.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these