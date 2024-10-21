Zak Brown Seconds F1’s Champion’s Call for “Consistent” Stewarding After Lando Norris’ Austin Penalty

BROWN Zak (usa), CEO of of McLaren Racing, portrait NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024, 18th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The United States GP in Austin saw an intense battle between the two title contenders Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. It also sparked controversy about the way Norris overtook the Dutchman in the closing stages of the race. Trying to fight back for the final podium position, the McLaren driver attempted a bold overtake on Verstappen at turn 12 but ran off the track and rejoined ahead of the Red Bull.

The stewards noted the incident and handed Norris a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track. Despite crossing the line in third, the penalty dropped Norris to fourth, promoting Verstappen to the final podium spot.

After the race, 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill voiced his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing the stewards’ decision as he suggested the rules were not applied consistently. However, Hill pointed out that Norris made an error by going off-track to pass Verstappen.

“I’m not convinced the Stewarding was consistent in that race. But Lando went deep to pass and did so off track. That said, Max did not give him room on the exit and barged him off the track in Turn 1, lap 1. The rules need to be better,” Hill remarked.

Zak Brown also seconded this notion of expecting consistency in decisions from the stewards. The McLaren CEO replied to Hill’s post, “Damon, I’m convinced it’s not!” Brown and McLaren’s perspective has been around how Verstappen forced Norris off the track and even that isn’t allowed per the rules.

I’m not convinced the Stewarding was consistent in that race. But Lando went deep to pass and did so off track. That said, Max did not give him room on the exit and barged him off the track in turn 1 lap 1. The rules need to be better #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) October 20, 2024

McLaren remains unhappy with the stewards’ decision, as Norris’ penalty cost the team a podium finish but more importantly, it cost the Briton valuable points in the championship battle against Verstappen. The Dutchman now leads Norris by 57 points compared to his lead of 52 before the Austin weekend.

Both Norris and Verstappen have remained firm in their stance and have stated that they did nothing wrong in the situation. The #4 driver said that he felt he was ahead at the apex which is why he didn’t give the position back to his rival.

F1 experts are divided over whether Norris should have been penalized

Jenson Button offered his take after the race, challenging Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner as he argued that Verstappen had run Norris off the track. “Max ran off the track, and it’s all about who’s at the front at the apex. Max was in front but is that because he let off the brake at the apex and he ran them both off the track?” he noted.

He continued by suggesting that Verstappen might have used his knowledge of the regulations to push Norris off track, adding that F1 needs clearer rules about what is acceptable. Button also compared the incident to races in Monaco, where drivers are much more careful about pushing other drivers wide.

jenson button stating facts in front of christian horner on live television will never not be funny. he’s the absolute goat pic.twitter.com/7xW1YpRXJO — marion (@pitlanelando) October 20, 2024

However, F1 pundits like Ted Kravitz and former driver Anthony Davidson believe the penalty given to Norris was fair. Kravitz explained that the rules are clear: if a driver overtakes while all four wheels are off the track, they will receive a five-second penalty.

Davidson echoed this sentiment, pointing out that Norris was not ahead of Verstappen at the apex of the corner during the overtake, which justified the penalty.