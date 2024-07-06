Zak Brown Sends Heartfelt Regards Two Weeks After Mercedes’ Life Saving Help

In the cut-throat world of Formula 1, teams are often seen as fierce rivals. However, a recent event highlighted the strong sense of community that exists off the track. McLaren made a heartfelt gesture to Mercedes, sending them a special goodie box as a thank-you for their help during a tough weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

During the Spanish GP weekend in Barcelona, a fire broke out in McLaren’s motorhome on Saturday ahead of the third practice session. The fire forced an immediate evacuation.

The swift action of the safety personnel ensured that team members, guests, and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were safely evacuated. Mercedes quickly stepped in to help, offering shelter to some of McLaren’s crew and guests. This gesture from a rival team was a significant help for the Woking-based team during a stressful time.

To show their appreciation, McLaren sent a uniquely shaped goodie box to Mercedes ahead of the British Grand Prix. The box, shaped like a fire extinguisher, contained several packets of orange-colored cookies and a special thank you note from McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Brown’s note read, “To Team Mercedes, a big thank you for your offer of assistance to our team and guests over the Spanish GP weekend. It was very much appreciated and was a great example of the spirit of Formula 1. The fiercest competition on track, and the strongest community off it.”

Mercedes posted a photo of the cookie box and the letter on their official social media, echoing Brown’s sentiment and thanking them for the thoughtful gesture.

How did the motorhome fire affect McLaren in the following races?

The fire started in the area above the kitchen between two floors of McLaren’s motorhome due to electrical problems. Safety personnel rushed through the paddock to contain the fire and, thankfully, everyone made it out safely.

Fire trucks soon arrived, and firefighters worked swiftly to put out the blaze. With the damage done, McLaren had to quickly adapt for the next race. At the Austrian Grand Prix, they used a much smaller motorhome to accommodate their drivers, Norris and Piastri.

The communication team, which also needed space, had to share facilities with FIA members to make room for guests. Now, at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, McLaren is back to their usual setup. Their motorhome has been repaired and is ready for use once again.