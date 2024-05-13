Zak Brown Snubs Lando Norris to Choose Cardinals Legend as Coolest Person in His Contact

Lando Norris, during a recent segment involving a lie-detector test, claimed that he is the “coolest” person he knows. However, his boss Zak Brown doesn’t agree and names one of the greatest baseball players of all time in the McLaren driver’s place.

Tom Clarkson, host of F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast asked Brown who the “coolest person” in his contacts list was. Without hesitation, the American names Albert Pujols. This was in direct contrast to what Norris had to say about himself, not so long ago.

Clarkson seemed confused because he didn’t know who Pujols was. Brown helped him out and said,

“He is one of the best baseball players of all time. St Louis Cardinals my team“.

Brown then added that it was thanks to his role as McLaren’s CEO that he got the opportunity to meet Pujols in Abu Dhabi last year. The 52-year-old revealed that he was grateful to have met the Cardinals’ baseman, and that he considers him a legend.

Just a couple of months ago, Brown also received a signed jersey from the 44-year-old. He took to Instagram to reveal the same and stated that he would be adding the jersey to his memorabilia collection.

In the same podcast where Brown showcased his love for the American-Dominican baseball player, he spilled some other beans, talking about things he enjoys outside the world of F1.

Zak Brown reveals his interests away from F1

Like always, Tom Clarkson ended his podcast by asking quickfire questions to Brown. He asked the McLaren boss what he was good at (other than managing an F1 team of course). A man of many interests, Brown said, “There’s a lot of things I am good at“.

Other than still liking racing, Brown tries his trade at sports like (ice) hockey and baseball.

Another question Clarkson asked Brown was, which driver he would like to be stuck in an elevator with. Without any hesitation once again, he took three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna’s name. He revealed that he would talk to Senna about his relationship with former McLaren boss Ron Dennis.

Talking about his hero in American politics finally, Brown revealed that if he had a podcast session of his own, George Washington (the first President of the US) would be his guest.